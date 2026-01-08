Property & Accommodation Manager
2026-01-08
, Vansbro
, Mora
, Älvdalen
, Leksand
Property & Accommodation Manager
Company: Paulin Properties AB
Location: Sälen / Lindvallen, Sweden
Employment type: Full-time (100%)
Salary: 34,000 SEK per month (before tax)
Start date: After the work permit has been approved
About Paulin Properties
Paulin Properties is a growing property management and accommodation company based in Lindvallen, Sälen. We manage high-quality apartments and cabins and focus on delivering a premium guest experience combined with professional property care.
Job Description
We are looking for a Property & Accommodation Manager to join our team on a full-time basis. The role is operational and hands-on, with responsibility for daily management of accommodations, guest services, and coordination with service partners.
Key Responsibilities
Day-to-day management of apartments and cabins
Guest communication before, during, and after stays
Coordination of cleaning, linen services, and maintenance
Quality control of accommodations and guest readiness
Handling check-ins, check-outs, and follow-ups
Managing bookings, calendars, and availability
Supporting continuous improvement of guest experience
Requirements
Experience in property management, hospitality, or accommodation services
Strong organizational and communication skills
Ability to work independently and take responsibility
Service-minded with attention to detail
Good command of English (Swedish is a merit but not required)
Employment Conditions
Full-time employment (40 hours per week)
Monthly salary of 34,000 SEK (before tax)
Employment covered by:
Health insurance
Life insurance
Occupational injury insurance
Occupational pension
Terms and conditions in line with Swedish collective agreements
