Property Engineer - Electricity
2023-01-30
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What's in it for you
The Asset & Property Management organization has the ambition to create the best possible Workplace, by creating and facilitating locations, experiences and togetherness that bolster productivity at all worldwide sites we operate in.
Right now we are looking for a Property Engineer to manage the property engineering and maintenance part of the facility portfolio in Sweden, and to maintain the technical standard of the properties according to legal requirements, health and safety directives, and business needs. This role reports to the Head of Property Management at Volvo Cars.
What you'll do
In this role, your primary responsibility is to ensure the electricity supply of the Volvo Cars-owned facilities. Based on a long-term maintenance plan, you are responsible for the planning and execution of both maintenance and improvements of everything from transformers to office lighting. You will be the one setting and project-leading the overall plan(s) with involvement in everything from procurement to the definition of specifications. Much of your time will be spent communicating and coordinating with third-party suppliers, whom we work in close collaboration with. The majority of your time will be spent at our Torslanda site in Gothenburg.
You and your skills
We are looking for someone who has at least a BSc in Electrical Engineering or similar and a few years of experience in power grids, electrical installations, or a related area. One requirement is compliance officer authorization level A or AL ("behörigetsnivå A ,högspänning eller AL, <1000 VAC").
On a personal side, you are a strong communicator who has the ability to build good relationships and cooperate cross-functionally. You take initiative and have high morals and integrity. Last but not least you act as a role model and show courage, judgment, and persuasiveness at work. As we are a global organization, you also need to have excellent communication and presentation skills in English (both verbal & written). Swedish skills are considered meritorious.
How to learn more and apply
Does this sound like your next challenge? Please apply for this no later than the 19th of February 2023, enclose your CV and cover letter written in English. Note that due to GDPR we cannot accept applications through e-mail. We will be reviewing applications continuously, so don't wait to apply. If you have additional questions regarding this opportunity you are welcome to contact hiring manager Roger Holmberg at roger.holmberg@volvocars.com
. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact recruiter Andreas Antefelt at andreas.antefelt@volvocars.com
. We look forward to receiving your application!
