Prominent fashion company is looking for an IT-student!
2023-10-28
Here comes an incredible opportunity for you who are a student and have a passion for IT. Our innovative and well-established client now requires a part-time IT support and this is your chance to take the first step into the The IT industry. Here you will grow, gain valuable experience and have the opportunity to excel your resume. Does this sound like something for you? Apply today, we will interview candidates continuously!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Our client is looking for a student who have a flexible schedule and can work approximately 1-3 days a week, and possibly more during school breaks, although the work load may vary from week to week. The position offers a great variety of tasks and excellent opportunities for personal development. Working hours: 08:00-17:00 or 09:00-18:00. Occasional work on evenings or weekends may occur.
As a consultant at Academic Work, you will be offered a great opportunity to grow professionally, extend your network and establish valuable contacts for the future.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• You will mainly work with providing technical support and assisting colleagues worldwide with hardware and software solutions through phone, email or onsite.
• Installing and reinstalling computers.
• Troubleshooting and resolving issues that are within your area of expertise (1st line support), and send more complex cases forward to 2nd line.
• Be a part of the on- and offboarding for employees and ensure that they're having right equipment.
• Administration within Active Directory.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• We assume you have previous experience from IT-support.
• Excellent English communication skills - verbal and written.
• Knowledge of Office 365.
• A great interest and good knowledge in IT and computers.
As a person, you are self-motivated with a strong ability to take initiative to solve issues. You are social and outgoing with the ability and interest to collaborate and create relations with team-members.
It is meritorious if you have
• Work experience from retail stores.
• Knowledge of ITIL and ServiceNow (or other similar ticket management tool)
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
