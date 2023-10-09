Projektledare LCM | Helsingborg
Experis AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Helsingborg Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Helsingborg
2023-10-09
, Bjuv
, Åstorp
, Höganäs
, Landskrona
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Experis AB i Helsingborg
, Bjuv
, Höganäs
, Landskrona
, Bräcke
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to lead and drive projects from start to finish? Do you have substantial experience in the Pharma/OTC Industry and are ready for a new challenge? Then, the role of Project Manager LCM with our client in Helsingborg could be the next step in your career. Seize the opportunity to be a key player in an exciting project and apply today!
Location: Helsingborg
Start: January 2024
Assignment Duration: 12 months
Additional Information: Consulting assignment where you will be employed by Jefferson Wells and work with our client.
Job Description:
In the role of Project Manager LCM, you are expected to lead and execute essential project stages such as project definition, due diligence, and gap analysis. Additionally, your responsibility includes creating a detailed project plan that guides the entire project.
You will be in charge of effectively managing cross-functional teams through each phase of the project, ensuring smooth coordination of all activities, and contributing to the project's progress.
Tasks and Responsibilities:
* Qualify new raw material sites.
* Monitor and balance risks and opportunities.
* Prepare budgets and track costs using necessary tools.
* Communicate effectively with senior management.
* Lead processes and governance for the smooth evaluation and approval of projects within EMEA.
The Ideal Candidate:
In the role of Project Manager LCM, having substantial experience in the Pharma/OTC Industry is crucial, forming a solid foundation for successfully leading and driving the project. Additionally, you need to be business-oriented and possess knowledge of project-related finances for effective and sustainable project planning.
You should also have the ability to manage team dynamics, especially within virtual teams, and strong planning and organizational skills.
Qualifications:
* Master's/bachelor's degree in supply chain, project management, business administration, or pharmaceutical sciences.
* Minimum 8 years of experience in the Pharma/OTC Industry.
* PMP certification in project management.
* Experience in Validation, Regulatory, or Quality Assurance is considered advantageous.
* Fluent in English, both oral and written.
* Proficient in MS Project, with good PowerPoint and Excel skills.
Application:
Warmly welcome your application by registering your CV. Selection is ongoing, so don't hesitate to submit your application. We do not accept applications via email. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "5565eefd-2275-". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Experis AB
(org.nr 556855-1104) Arbetsplats
Jefferson Wells Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Experis AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8175373