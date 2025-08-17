Project Track Leader
2025-08-17
Project Track Lead - User Behavior Analytics Implementation
Assignment Overview
We are seeking a Project Track Lead to support the rollout of a new User Behavior Analytics (UBA) solution. The role involves coordinating and overseeing the implementation activities to ensure successful delivery, with a focus on project tracking, communication, and stakeholder alignment.
Key Responsibilities
Lead and manage the implementation track for the UBA solution.
Oversee daily project activities and secure timely achievement of milestones.
Act as the main point of contact for the UBA implementation, facilitating collaboration between technical teams, stakeholders, and project leadership.
Handle project administration tasks including reporting, scheduling, documentation, and progress follow-up.
Ensure alignment with the broader platform strategy (Splunk) and related infrastructure.
Identify risks, remove blockers, and resolve issues impacting the delivery timeline.
Required Competencies & Experience
Solid background as a Project Lead or Project Coordinator in IT or security-related projects.
Strong coordination, tracking, and administrative skills in a project setting.
Practical experience working with the Splunk platform (mandatory).
Excellent stakeholder management and communication skills.
Ability to work independently, proactively, and efficiently in a dynamic environment.
Preferred Experience
Hands-on knowledge of Splunk UBA is a significant advantage.
Additional Details
Location: Stockholm (minimum 2 days per week onsite).
About Rasulson Consulting
About Rasulson Consulting

Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career.
