Project Technical Engineer - Power your career with Schneider Electric
Schneider Electric Sverige AB / Elektronikjobb / Solna Visa alla elektronikjobb i Solna
2024-06-05
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Schneider Electric Sverige AB i Solna
, Stockholm
, Sollentuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
Project Technical Engineer
Are you eager to join a company dedicated to sustainability, continual learning, and shaping the digital transformation for tomorrow's energy management? If so, we are eager to learn more about you!
The ongoing digital transformation within the IT industry significantly impacts the required technology platforms, particularly about the Data Centre platform, which serves as the foundational enabler for many of Schneider's customer businesses. We are seeking a Project Technical Engineer to contribute to Schneider Electric's solutions business within the Secure Power division in the Nordics.
The Project Technical Engineer will play a crucial role in supporting the Project Managers within the zone. This position requires proactive involvement in various project aspects, including but not limited to supplier communication, document control, and non-conformance reporting (NCR).
The role will be based in our HQ in Solna, Sweden but with travel to sites across the country and the Nordics.
What will you do?
Support project managers (PM), supplier management and document control by coordinating daily tasks, maintaining project documentation, facilitating communication with suppliers, and implementing document control procedures under their guidance.
Document non-conformances, implement corrective actions, track no-conformance reports (NCRs) to ensure timely resolution, facilitate technical discussions, and provide technical support under PM guidance.
Perform Root Cause Analysis (RCAs), review Risk Assessment Method Statement (RAMS), update documentation, manage smaller projects, coordinate activities and resources, and contribute to process standardization and best practices under PM and manager guidance.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in Engineering or a related field.
Proven experience in a technical support role within project management.
Strong understanding of project management principles and practices.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
Proficiency with project management tools and software.
Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Ability to work independently and as part of a team under PM supervision.
Highly proactive and able to manage multiple tasks simultaneously.
Experience in technical discussions and supplier management.
Skills:
Proactive approach to work with a strong sense of initiative.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills both in English and one of the Scandinavian languages.
Strong organizational and time-management abilities.
Proficiency in using project management tools and software.
Technical proficiency relevant to the industry and projects.
Ability to analyze and resolve complex technical issues.
Good negotiation and conflict resolution skills.
Working Conditions:
The role may require occasional travel to project sites or supplier locations.
Ability to work under pressure and meet tight deadlines.
Flexibility in working hours may be required to accommodate project needs.
What do we offer you?
Flexibility: With our Global Flexibility at Work policy, and our hybrid work model, we empower our employees for their work-life integration.
Career Development: We provide a rich environment for our people to grow and learn every day through our career development model.
Good Benefits: Schneider Electric offers a robust benefits package to support our employees such as paid family leave, a culture of wellness, and much more.
Inclusive Environment: We build a culture of respect where everyone feels safe to be their authentic selves. We are fully committed to inclusion, and our policies and culture reflect this commitment.
Did we get you inspired?
Let us learn about you. Apply today! We will fulfill the position as soon as a suitable candidate has been found.
Kindly note that we conduct a background verification check as part of the pre-employment process. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Schneider Electric Sverige AB
(org.nr 556259-3532), https://careers-se.icims.com/jobs/71492/project-technical-engineer/job?mode=view
Frösundaviks Allé 1 (visa karta
)
169 70 SOLNA Jobbnummer
8730317