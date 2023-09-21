Project Support Analyst
Vysus Sweden AB / Backofficejobb / Malmö Visa alla backofficejobb i Malmö
2023-09-21
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vysus Sweden AB i Malmö
This is an exciting time for Vysus Group as we continue to expand our footprint, supporting our diverse mix of customers across the world on a range of interesting projects. Come and join us to support us on our growth journey, while developing your own career with our talented global community.
Vysus Group is a leading engineering and technical consultancy offering specialist asset performance, risk management and project management expertise across complex industrial assets, energy assets (oil and gas, nuclear, renewables) and the energy transition.
As a Project Support Analyst, you will join a successful and growing organisation to support the business in Sweden and Denmark. Your role will include project set up, project maintenance and closure in IFS, our ERP system, as well as processing invoices for external clients and month-end reporting. Additionally, you will support our project managers and collaborate with Finance. You will join a flat organisational structure with direct accountability to the Operations Manager (OM) and you will be part of a team, and work together with more experienced colleagues.
Your responsibilities
Support the business within IFS, our ERP system for managing all projects from inception to invoicing
Support our Technical Project Leaders deliver their projects on time, on budget and scope
Support in the tracking, monitoring and reporting of projects, scope, budget variations etc.
Support with preparation of project resource, time, and cost forecasts
Advise Project Leads on appropriate project management activities to mitigate risk and control projects
Set up projects including sub-projects, adding cost and revenue estimates and chargeable activities
Monitor projects on IFS for red flags and work with the finance team to resolve amendments in line with project requirements
Review projects for accurate rechargeable time, expenses, and fees, including accrued revenue
Follow processes for advanced payment and prepare invoices on work completion, submitting to clients within defined key performance indicators (KPIs).
Support onboarding of new subcontractors and staff to ensure that processes are followed for time writing and project set up.
Issue purchase order to sub-contractors and vendors in line with project requirements.
Review subcontractor invoices including time and expenses.
Review exception reports and ensure approvals are in place for timely payment.
Review agent and country representative fees and reconcile income against fees
Liaise with credit control to resolve any invoice queries.
Liaise with finance for month end reporting including revenue recognition
To be successful in the role we believe that you have:
Education in accounting/business administration etc. is preferable but not mandatory
Prior experience in a similar project support role would be beneficial
Strong organisational skills and ability to work and engage multiple stakeholders (internal/external) to meet deadlines
Some level of project management experience would be beneficial
Good communication and collaboration skills
An awareness of accounts, finance, and commercial practices
A flexible and service mined approach to adjust as the role develops
Proficiency in MS Office applications, especially Word and Excel are a must
Experience in using ERP applications would be beneficial
A proven ability to manage budgets, cost control and variation management.
A proven track record in preparing and updating resource, time, and cost forecasts
Experience with developing routines and processes for continuous improvement
Our core values are the fabric of our organisation, at the heart of everything we do, supporting our growth aspirations - and we are looking for people who share them. Our values are:
Trust
We are trusted advisors. Independence and integrity are core to our approach to deliver innovative advice and proven solutions, in full consideration of all stakeholders, safety and the environment.
Partnership
We build strong relationships with our clients, partners and key stakeholders, working collaboratively and aligning our objectives to maximise performance and outcomes.
Passion
We are passionate in our commitment to delivering excellence with everything we do, driven to go above and beyond, seeking new knowledge and challenging the status quo. We fully recognise the power of diversity, in all its forms, to benefit our business, clients and our talented employees Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vysus Sweden AB
(org.nr 556515-9067)
Carl Gustafs Väg 46 (visa karta
)
214 21 MALMÖ Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Vysus Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8131880