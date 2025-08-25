Project Sourcing Lead, Lund
2025-08-25
An exciting opportunity to work together with inspiring colleagues making tomorrow a better world - in a company offering great culture and development opportunities. The project sourcing lead will have a central role in our development projects securing short time to market, optimal supply chain and best possible cost. All with direct connection to Axis continued growth and bottom line, are you the one we are looking for?
Who is your future team?
Project Sourcing is a team of skilled and dedicated professionals that greatly contribute to our company's and each other's success! We work with a high sense of individual responsibility and continuously use our team strength by supporting each other and finding improved common ways of working. Always with an inclusive team spirit and solid believe in our personal potential.
What you'll do here as project sourcing lead?
The project sourcing lead is responsible for supporting new product development projects regarding sourcing related tasks, from concept phase until hand over for volume production. Working as buyer you will have a wide network of contacts internally across Axis and externally with suppliers and manufacturing partners. Even though focusing on sourcing and procurement related tasks, you will grow your knowledge in many other areas when co-operating with other company departments as they have vital input to the decisions you will take together with the projects.
Typical responsibilities include:
* Evaluate quotes, negotiate, and select suppliers together with the projects and stakeholders.
* Review and analyze BOM (Bill of Material) in term of costs, lead times and risk to review if best possible components are selected.
* Order placement and follow up towards suppliers to support the project time plan.
* Close collaboration with contract manufacturing partners to ensure all components and materials are secured for prototype builds and production ramp up.
* Cooperation with other departments as R&D, Industrial Lead, Supply and Quality during development phase.
* Enter and maintain component and supplier information in business system.
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
We believe that you are a relationship builder who enjoys working together in teams and like taking initiative. You are analytical, well-structured and result oriented with a keen interest in the business. We also believe that you are a service minded individual with an open mind, like to co-operate with people and have strong drive to make an impact. A positive attitude with focus on finding solutions and how you personally can contribute to them is highly beneficial in the role. It is also important that you strive in a high pace environment, managing both short- and long-term tasks.
We'd love to hear that you have/are:
* A degree in Industrial Economy, Business, Supply Chain Management or similar
* Technical or market knowledge about electronics and mechanical components
* About 2 years of purchasing experience, or other relevant work experience during studies if recently graduated.
* Excellent MS Office skills, comfortable working in ERP or other IT-systems.
* Experience and understanding of different cultures through-out the world.
* Excellent skills in English and intermediate, or better, skills in Swedish
What Axis has to offer
By joining Axis, you will embark on an exciting journey of personal and professional growth. We will offer you a great introduction to Axis with training. Our team will support you but also listen to your experiences and give you freedom to explore and realize your ideas. We are a fast-growing company that can offer you great career opportunities and a competitive package of benefits.
In exchange for your dedication, Axis offers you a job in an open, friendly, and professional environment. We work in an innovative and global organization that takes great pride in delivering world-class, high-quality products, services, and solutions to our customers. Working with us gives you an excellent opportunity to develop in an organization promoting professional and individual growth. You will have a role where your operational effort really will be of great impact to the overall success of Axis.
We want you to enjoy working with us, which is why we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, Friday cake, company bonus, wellness allowance, health insurance and your very own Axis bicycle - to name a few.
We also provide a brand new training facility free for every Axis employee. You can see it here Axis HQ
We believe in sustainability, equality and inclusion. Read more here
Axis is an organization that values creativity and promotes teamwork and openness. With us you will grow both personally and professionally. You will be part of a team of great colleagues that enjoy going to work in the morning. Welcome!
Ready to Act?
If this sounds like the right opportunity for you, send in your application or call to find out more about the position from our Manager Global Project Sourcing, Anna Ågren +46 761 759802
We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. Our commitment to inclusion across gender, age, identity and experience drives us forward. Axis has more than 3,5 00 committed employees in over 50 countries and collaborates with partners worldwide to deliver customer solutions.
Together, we re-imagine tomorrow
