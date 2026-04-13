Project Sourcing Buyer - Electronics
Academic Work Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-13
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a strategic procurement professional with a passion for cutting-edge electronics? We are seeking a Project Sourcing Buyer to join a global leader in industrial technology. Based in Stockholm, you will play a vital role in securing the components for next-generation products.
About the role
As a Project Sourcing Buyer, you will play a pivotal role in the early stages of product development, ensuring that innovation is matched by a robust and cost-effective supply chain. You will take the lead on sourcing activities for New Product Introduction (NPI) projects, acting as the primary strategic link between R&D, Engineering, and the global electronics market.
Your mission is to secure high-quality electronic components and systems, ranging from semiconductors to complex embedded systems, that meet the standards of our client's high-performance products. By collaborating closely with cross-functional teams and managing supplier relationships from initial concept to industrialization, you will directly influence the technology execution and commercial success of our client's future product portfolio.
You are offered
A dynamic and collaborative environment where your decisions have a real impact, alongside opportunities for professional growth within strategic sourcing and project management. You will work with high-performance products and cutting-edge technology, while enjoying competitive compensation, comprehensive benefits, and flexible work conditions.
Work tasks
This role involves leading and executing sourcing strategies for electronics components in new product introduction, managing supplier relationships, optimizing costs, and mitigating supply risks to support innovative product development.
Lead sourcing activities for electronics components and systems in NPI projects.
Develop and execute sourcing strategies aligned with project timelines and cost targets.
Evaluate, select, and manage suppliers, ensuring performance in quality, delivery, cost, and innovation.
Support engineering teams with supplier recommendations and technical feasibility checks.
Drive cost optimization initiatives including VA/VE activities and negotiations.
Manage RFQs, supplier contracts, and commercial agreements.
Mitigate supply risks through proactive planning and alternative sourcing.
We are looking for
Proven experience as a Buyer or Sourcing Specialist within electronics (PCBs, sensors, semiconductors, harnesses, or embedded systems).
Advanced knowledge of electronics manufacturing processes and supply markets.
Strong negotiation, communication, and contract management skills.
Experience working in cross-functional project teams.
Analytical mindset with the ability to manage multiple priorities.
Fluent in English (written and spoken).
It is meritorious if you have
Experience in NPI / project-based purchasing environments.
Familiarity with ERP systems and procurement tools.
Good knowledge of quality tools (PPAP, APQP, 8D, etc.).
Background in mechanical/electromechanical components.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
Goal oriented
Social
Responsible
Energetic
Intellectually curious
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "T75CO4". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450)
Solnavägen 3H (visa karta
)
113 63 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9849444