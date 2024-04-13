Project SCM Specialist
2024-04-13
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Sundsvall
HVDC is looking for a Project SCM Specialist to join our driven and professional team. Bring your knowledge and experience to create a better and greener future for all of us and take the opportunity to join a company with world leading technology!
HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) is a product group in Hitachi Energy, which develops, manufactures and sells DC transmission systems on a global market. HVDC technology is used to transmit electricity over long distances and for power transmission via submarine cables. It is also used to connect power systems.
In this role, you will be part of the Global Supply Chain Management organization which delivers value and service to HVDC's large infrastructure projects around the world. As a Project SCM Specialist, you will experience the great feeling to work with these large projects close to the end customer and at the same time give yourself unlimited career opportunities within the company. If you like complex projects, business challenges, have a curious mind and a problem-solving attitude, then this might be the right opportunity for you!
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with. A team with great cooperation and with diverse background is waiting for you to join, so do not hesitate to apply even though you do not meet all requirements. We believe in a work environment where all of us can be seen, respected, and belong. Let's bring Diversity 360 to life where diversity + collaboration = great innovation #diversity #genderequity #inclusion
Your responsibilities
As Project SCM Specialist you will be the focal point between HVDC and our suppliers during the execution phase of our projects.
You will work closely with Project SCM Managers, Logistic Planners, Engineers, Documentation Control and Suppliers follow up and secure that the equipment and documentation deliveries from our Suppliers is according to agreed time, cost and quality.
You work in a team with other Project SCM Specialists and will take on equipment's or project responsibility.
During the project execution you need to ensure relentless execution with proactive planning and follow-up on all equipment deliveries with our suppliers and internal stakeholders.
During project execution you will also drive, attend and provide information to kick-off and clarification meetings with suppliers.
You will work closely with the Project SCM Manager to solve upcoming quality constraints or deficiencies with the supplier equipment deliveries.
Living Hitachi Energy core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
You have an academic degree in a relevant field: Supply Chain Management, Business & Administration, or Engineering (or equivalent work experience).
Preferably you have a couple years of relevant experience as working in close interaction with suppliers, negotiation and/or in commercial discussions.
On a personal level, you are a collaborative and reliable team player with an independent and results oriented working style.
You are communicative and good at building networks internally as well as externally.
You should also have the ability to stay structured and organized even under pressure and when dealing with many tasks and stakeholders in parallel.
You are fluent in English.
Additional information
This is a hybrid position where you will be based at the Ludvika or Västerås Hitachi Energy office, with the possibility of working from home up to a couple times per week.
Welcome to apply before May 5th. Application will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled sooner, so don't delay, apply today!
Recruiting Manager Maria Hedlund, maria.hedlund@hitachienergy.com
Recruiting Manager Maria Hedlund, maria.hedlund@hitachienergy.com will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Nicole Bergman, nicole.bergman@hitachienergy.com
