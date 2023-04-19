Project SCM Specialist
ValueOne is looking for a Project SCM Specialist for a consultant assignment at a manufacturing company in Ludvika. The assignment must be filled as soon as possible.
ValueOne are specialists in supply chain management, purchasing and logistics. We offer our customers services in three business areas: interim logistics and procurement consultants, recruitment of buyers and logisticians, as well as development of our customers' supply chain operations in terms of strategies, models, methods, processes, structure, and competence.
We can offer a variety of assignments at all levels within Supply Chain Management. As a consultant at ValueOne, you are part of a professional and enterprising team consisting of the leading consultants in purchasing and logistics. If you choose to join our team, you are offered:
A market salary, which you can influence yourself.
Market-leading occupational pension.
Generous health and care insurance.
Health care allowance.
Personal coaching and career advice.
Network meetings with competent colleagues and Supply Chain professionals through recurring events and lectures.
Competence development through world-leading individually tailored education and courses in Supply Chain thanks to our partnership with CIPS (www.cips.org).
The role
As Project SCM Specialist you are responsible for purchasing materials according to required technical specification, price, delivery schedule and terms. You will be ensuring that purchasing activities align with corporate purchasing policies and procedures, as well as identifying new suppliers in cooperation with relevant category team. You will be the focal point between the company and their suppliers during the projects execution phase.
Main tasks:
Qualify new suppliers in cooperation with supplier quality and engineering specialists.
Follow up and secure that deliveries are according to agreed time, cost and quality.
Ensure relentless execution with proactive planning during the project execution.
Drive, attend and provide information to kick-off and clarification meetings with suppliers.
Solve upcoming quality constraints or deficiencies with the supplier equipment deliveries.
Experience and competencies
To be successful in this role you need to have a couple of years relevant experience as working in close interaction with suppliers, as well as experience in different fields of business operation. Preferably you have experience from working on project basis and with purchasing and supply chain. You have an academic degree in a relevant field or equivalent experience. Its meritorious if you have some experience in negotiation and in commercial discussions. You like to set challenging goals and see them be realized. Since you will be working in an international environment, excellent skills in English, both written and spoken, is necessary.
As a person you are a reliable team player with an independent and result oriented working style, as well as strong communicative and collaborative skills. You are good at building networks internally, as well as externally and likes to negotiate. Additionally, you are energetic, endurant, autonomous and has no difficulty managing any problem that may occur. You are stress resilient, open to changes, value integrity, get things done in a timely manner, and always drive for efficiency. You have a mindset to learn and develop yourself.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application. Please apply through our webpage at: http://valueone.se/aktuella-jobb/
We look forward to receiving your application. Please apply through our webpage at: http://valueone.se/aktuella-jobb/

as soon as possible. Feel free to contact Johanna Hallemo at +46 72-1432 379 with any questions regarding the listed position. Please note that to apply for this position you need to be an EU citizen or have a valid Swedish working permit.
