Project SCM Specialist
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Logistikjobb / Ludvika Visa alla logistikjobb i Ludvika
2025-09-18
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
The Opportunity
Join HVDC as a Project SCM Specialist!
Bring your expertise to our innovative team at Hitachi Energy and help create a greener future with world-leading technology. HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) develops and sells DC transmission systems globally, used for long-distance electricity transmission and submarine cables.
As part of our Global Supply Chain Management, you'll contribute to major infrastructure projects worldwide, working closely with end customers and enjoying vast career opportunities. If you thrive on complex projects and have a problem-solving and curious mindset, this role is for you!
We value diversity and collaboration, ensuring everyone feels respected and included. Join us and make a difference! #diversity #genderequity #inclusion.
How you 'll make an impact
As Project SCM Specialist you will be the focal point between HVDC and our suppliers during the execution phase of our projects.
You will work closely with Project SCM Managers, Logistic Planners, Engineers, Documentation Control and Suppliers follow up and secure that the equipment and documentation deliveries from our Suppliers is according to agreed time, cost and quality.
You work in a team with other Project SCM Specialists and will take on equipment's or project responsibility.
During the project execution you need to ensure relentless execution with proactive planning and follow-up on all equipment deliveries with our suppliers and internal stakeholders.
During project execution you will also drive, attend and provide information to kick-off and clarification meetings with suppliers.
You will work closely with the Project SCM Manager to solve upcoming quality constraints or deficiencies with the supplier equipment deliveries.
Living Hitachi Energy core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
You have an academic degree in a relevant field: Supply Chain Management, Business & Administration, or Engineering (or equivalent work experience).
Preferably you have a couple years of relevant experience as working in close interaction with suppliers, negotiation and/or in commercial discussions.
On a personal level, you are a collaborative and reliable team player with an independent and results oriented working style.
You are communicative and good at building networks internally as well as externally.
You should also have the ability to stay structured and organized even under pressure and when dealing with many tasks and stakeholders in parallel.
You are fluent in English.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
Additional information
Our flexible working practices help you optimize personal and business performance while creating an environment where all employees can develop their skills and grow.
This is a hybrid position where you will be based at the Ludvika or Västerås Hitachi Energy office, with the possibility of working from home up to a couple times per week.
Recruiting Manager Maria Hedlund, maria.hedlund@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Eva Schölin, eva.scholin@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Hvdc Jobbnummer
9515765