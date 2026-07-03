Project Quality Manager
Wabtec Faiveley Nordic AB / Chefsjobb / Landskrona Visa alla chefsjobb i Landskrona
2026-07-03
, Svalöv
, Kävlinge
, Helsingborg
, Bjuv
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Wabtec Faiveley Nordic AB i Landskrona
, Laholm
, Göteborg
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Who will you work with?
Wabtec Faiveley Nordic AB is part of Wabtec Corporation, a system supplier to the international railway industry. We are a world-leading supplier of brake components and a service provider for the rail industry.
How will you make a difference?
As a Project Quality Manager, you will be responsible for ensuring that our customers receive the highest possible quality and service This is an operational role with leadership of two Project Quality Engineers.
What will your typical day look like?
Customer contact and communication –ensure that customer needs are met with quick and effective actions.
Drive quality investigations – Handle customer complaints by analyzing technical deviations and leading problem‐solving processes.
Ensure technical quality – Work proactively in early project phases to improve quality assurance and minimize deviations in serial production.
Experience feedback – Create and implement lessons learned from handled deviations and spread best practices horizontally across applicable areas.
Lead a team of two Project Quality Engineers.
Data analysis and reporting – Work with quality statistics (Parts per Million, Non‐Conforming Report, Cost of Poor Quality) and make data‐driven decisions.
Process development – Improve and further develop Faiveley Nordic's quality processes and systems.
What do we want to know about you?
Engineering degree (preferably in production technology, mechanics, or electronics).
• 10 years of experience in Quality roles and +2 years of experience in people management roles.
Experience in industrial production (experience from the automotive or railway industry, or vehicle maintenance, is an advantage).
Knowledge of quality tools such as QRQC, APQP, FMEA, FTA, 8D, Six Sigma, etc.
Strong technical analysis skills and good drawing comprehension.
Strong MS Office skills and experience working with quality data.
Fluent English and Swedish.
Customer‐focused and service‐minded.
Drive and initiative – you enjoy solving problems and improving processes.
Strong leadership.
Ability to prioritize tasks and delegate effectively. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Wabtec Faiveley Nordic AB
(org.nr 556058-9664)
Andra Tvärgatan 41 (visa karta
)
261 24 LANDSKRONA Arbetsplats
Faiveley Transport Nordic AB Jobbnummer
9990728