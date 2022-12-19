Project Quality and Safety Manager
Job description
Join us as a Project Quality and Safety Manager in Stockholm.
As a Project Quality and Safety Manager (PrQSM), you will be responsible for Safety and Quality assurance in the allocated Customer Projects.
Responsibilities
Your key responsibilities:
Be the interface with the Customer quality teams
Establish the Project Quality plan in accordance with the contract requirements and to Alstom processes. Ensure proper application of the plan during contract execution.
Contribute to the criticality assessment of sub-systems to ensure right level of safety and quality assurance as well as inspection activities for all identified CTQ.
Be the preferable interface in the Project Team for all parts of Quality needed for the Project (Engineering EQ, Industrial IQ and Supplier SQ)
Guide project teams in understanding Quality contributions to the project.
Animate and coordinate the project quality community (system and sub-systems) as applicable
Provide quality awareness on quality activities planned for the project and organise if needed quality trainings
Support on request project audits, reviews and approval of vendor quality systems and audits compliance
Support the project teams and the PM to prepare gate reviews & follow up related action plans
Report quality and safety alerts. Manage Quality and Safety issues.
Ensure that safety assessment is correctly implemented (i.e.: safety review) and prepare safety authorization
Control project deliverables compliance through inspection and audits - authorize presentation / delivery to customer
Ensure that all the REX (Returne of EXperience) of all the functions have been considered in the Risks & Opportunities and closely monitor to prevent occurrence
Make sure to manage with SQ Team and/or Sourcing a good synchronization and follow-up of GO Production and FAI activities, relative to the SPL (Supplier Part List)
Is the owner of the Supplier Part List, and ensure the list is properly created by each Sub-system (as applicable)
Qualifications
Master's degree in engineering with management background or equivalent experience
Experience in managing Quality tools and problem-solving tools
Experience in Quality / audit
Fluent in English and (preferably) Swedish
Knowledge of railway industry is a plus
About the company
Randstad Engineering specializes in the area of technology and is part of Randstad, which operates in 38 countries globally and is a world leader in recruitment and consulting hires.
