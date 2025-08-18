Project Quality and Safety Manager 1-year fixed term - 490889
Alstom Transport AB / Chefsjobb / Västerås Visa alla chefsjobb i Västerås
2025-08-18
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alstom Transport AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Upplands-Bro
, Södertälje
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling, and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, 80,000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Could you be the Project Quality and Safety Manager in Västerås we're looking for?
Your future role
Join us in a fixed-term (12-month) role designed to accelerate your career. This position offers a unique platform to gain high visibility, work on impactful projects, and collaborate with cross-functional teams. While the role is time-bound, the experience, exposure, and connections you'll build can open doors to exciting future opportunities-within our organization and beyond. You'll work alongside dynamic and collaborative teammates.
You'll play a pivotal role in ensuring the highest levels of customer satisfaction and project quality. Day-to-day, you'll work closely with teams across the business (engineering, industrial, and supplier quality teams), act as the independent voice of the customer, and ensure compliance with quality standards and deliverables, and much more.
You'll specifically take care of establishing and maintaining the Project Quality Management Plan (PQMP),but also support customer satisfaction surveys and manage non-conformities and safety issues.
We'll look to you for:
Acting as the interface with customer quality and safety teams, ensuring their requirements are met.
Establishing, documenting, implementing, and improving the PQMP during contract execution.
Guiding project teams in understanding and delivering quality contributions to the project.
Managing and synchronizing quality activities across all project functions (engineering, industrial, and supplier quality).
Supporting audits, reviews, and approval of supplier quality systems.
Facilitating problem-solving during project execution to reduce costs of non-quality.
All about you
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have every single skill. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
Degree in engineering, quality management, or a related field.
Experience or understanding of project quality management and customer satisfaction processes.
Knowledge of structured quality techniques, such as FMEA, and safety assessment processes.
Familiarity with managing non-conformities, audits, and corrective/preventive action systems.
A certification in quality management (e.g., Six Sigma, ISO standards) is desirable.
Strong communication and collaboration skills to interface with diverse stakeholders.
Analytical mindset with a focus on problem-solving and continuous improvement.
Fluency in English; Swedish is a huge plus
Things you'll enjoy Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges, and a long-term career free from boring daily routines.
Work with new security standards for rail industry.
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful colleagues.
Contribute to innovative projects that shape the future of mobility.
Utilise our inclusive and agile working environment.
Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries.
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning programs.
Progress towards leadership roles in quality management or other functions.
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognises your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension).
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
Important to note
As a global business, we're an equal-opportunity employer that celebrates diversity across the 63 countries we operate in. We're committed to creating an inclusive workplace for everyone. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alstom Transport AB
(org.nr 556058-9094) Arbetsplats
Alstom Sweden Jobbnummer
9463509