Project Quality and Safety Manager - 452344
2024-05-29
At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, 74,000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Could you be the full-time Project Quality and Safety Manager based in Västerås, Sweden we're looking for?
Your future role
Get on-board and apply your expertise in a new cutting-edge field. You'll report to Peter Andersson (Site Quality Director), and be a part of the Project Core Teams that reports to the Project Manager.
We'll look to you to:
ensure the project Quality and safety assurance on the project and coordinate all quality and safety activities throughout the project.
ensure consistency between the project QCD, Quality, Cost & Delivery, objectives and the customer's satisfaction
be the interface with the customer quality and safety teams. You will also define and monitor correct execution of the project quality management plan.
be located in Västerås with some business trips within the country and to Europe.
You will also be responsible for:
Customer Quality, be an interface with the customer's quality and safety team
Project Quality, Establish and ensure proper application of Project Quality Plans.
Project Execution Controls, Manage quality and safety issues, Verify project deliverables are in compliance through inspection and Audits, Proper return of experience management in the projects.
Supplier Quality, challenge and ensure proper application of supplier quality activities.
Measure and improve project quality and safety performance, with support of Alstom lean tools
All about you
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have every single skill. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
Educational Requirements
Master degree in Engineering, Management or adequate.
Fluent in Swedish and English
Technical Knowledge / Experience
Experience of Quality, such as Quality management and Quality methods and tools.
Experience of Safety management, preferable Railway Safety (incl. Norms and standards)
Experience of Project Management
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges and a long-term career, free from boring daily routines
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful and humble colleagues
Contribute to innovative projects
Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognises your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension)
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
All internal employees must inform their Line Manager about applying for this job.
Important to note
