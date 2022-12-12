Project Quality and Safety Manager - 404270
2022-12-12
Req ID:404270
Leading societies to a low carbon future, Alstom develops and markets mobility solutions that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Our product portfolio ranges from high-speed trains, metros, monorail, and trams to integrated systems, customised services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. Joining us means joining a caring, responsible, and innovative company where more than 70,000 people lead the way to greener and smarter mobility, worldwide.
If you're ambitious, driven and team-spirited, this is your opportunity to build a career as a Project Quality and Safety Manager based in Västerås, Sweden.
Your mission?
As Project Quality and Safety Manager you will
ensure the project Quality and safety assurance on the project and coordinate all quality and safety activities throughout the project.
ensure consistency between the project QCD, Quality, Cost & Delivery, objectives and the customer's satisfaction
be the interface with the customer quality and safety teams. You will also define and monitor correct execution of the project quality management plan.
report directly to the Head of Quality Services Nordics and be a part of the Project Core Teams that reports to the Project Manager.
be located in Västerås with some business trips within the country and to Europe.
Your responsibilities?
Customer Quality, be an interface with the customer's quality and safety team
Project Quality, Establish and ensure proper application of Project Quality Plans.
Project Execution Controls
Manage quality and safety issues
Verify project deliverables are in compliance through inspection and Audits
Proper return of experience management in the projects
Supplier Quality, challenge and ensure proper application of supplier quality activities.
Measure and improve project quality and safety performance, with support of Alstom lean tools
Your profile?
Educational Requirements
Master degree in Engineering, Management or adequate.
Fluent in Swedish and English
Technical Knowledge / Experience
Experience of Quality, such as Quality management and Quality methods and tools.
Experience of Safety management, preferable Railway Safety (incl. Norms and standards)
Experience of Project Management
Alstom is the leading company in the mobility sector, solving the most interesting challenges for tomorrow's mobility. That's why we value inquisitive and innovative people who are passionate about working together to reinvent mobility, making it smarter and more sustainable. Day after day, we are building an agile, inclusive and responsible culture, where a diverse group of people are offered opportunities to learn, grow and advance in their careers, with options across functions and geographic locations. Are you ready to join a truly international community of great people on a challenging journey with a tangible impact and purpose?
Equal opportunity statement:
Alstom is an equal opportunity employer committed to creating an inclusive working environment where all our employees are encouraged to reach their full potential, and individual differences are valued and respected. All qualified applicants are considered for employment without regard to race, colour, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, national origin, disability status, or any other characteristic protected by local law. Så ansöker du
