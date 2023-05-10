Project Purchasing Manager
2023-05-10
About Kongsberg Automotive
Kongsberg Automotive is part of the Kongsberg Automotive group. This offers you as employee great opportunities to grow and develop on a global scale. The product development within Kongsberg Automotive is subject to global competition, with high demands on our performance. Our objective is to be in the global frontline of our product ranges where electronics is having an increasing impact on our designs. Working towards global customers and suppliers means a great portion of international contacts. You are a part of a functional team that works with the full range from concept studies to product design and refinement of existing products.
Are the following statements a match?
You are passionate to lead people and projects collaborating with various stakeholders to achieve a common goal.
You are interested in working in a growing and fast paced environment, shaping the future.
You are curious, proactive, and liking to go the extra mile.
If yes, then you may be our new Purchasing Manager!
About the position
You will lead an international team of skilled Project Buyers located in Gothenburg - Sweden, Epila - Spain and Normanton - UK and take responsibility for managing the sourcing of new projects, for implementing technical as well as supplier changes.
You will be responsible to define the project purchasing strategy and to align this with the Flow Control Business Unit management and the purchasing organization.
Your targets will be to ensure sourcing of all required components on time and at expected cost level, ensuring the fill of the cost improvement pipeline for the Business Unit and implement together with the team various cost improvement measures on time. You will be located in our office in Gothenburg Sweden and report to the Vice President of Global Project Purchasing and you will be a part of the Flow Control Systems BU Leadership Team.
Who are you?
You should be a driver of your role. We're looking for someone who's getting things started, finding support, and making sure things are moving to a successful finish.
You should be strong in your position and your direction but open for other positions and compromise.
You should be able to take responsibility and act honest and open with colleagues as well as with external partners.
Qualifications and experience
University Degree in Engineering, Business Administration or equivalent
• 5 years of experience in purchasing functions
Leadership skills, personal drive and confidence to lead and work with cross functional, international teams
Proactive personality and used to support the team, ensure continuous learning, and strengthens the team's vision
Uncompromising personal integrity
Excellent analytical skills and strong intellectual curiosity that foster the ability to lead and work with cross functional international teams
Excellent written and oral communication skills in English
Able to travel as needed both internationally and domestically (up to 20%)
What we offer
High paced global environment with endless opportunities
Possibility to influence and make a difference in all aspects of the job
Inspiring and people-oriented leadership
Growth opportunities and career development
Integrity, accountability, creativity, and teamwork
Application / Contact
If this sounds interesting and likely the right challenge for you, we look forward to receiving your application!
Please register your CV/resume and cover letter.
Within your application, please inform us regarding your notice period and salary expectations.
The applications will be handled on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before the application deadline date.
Feel free to reach out if you have any questions.
Thomas Kuchler, Vice President Project Purchasing
• 41 79 825 20 71 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kongsberg Automotive AB
(org.nr 556532-2145), https://www.kongsbergautomotive.com/
Flöjelbergsgatan 2 A (visa karta
)
431 35 MÖLNDAL Kontakt
Vice President Project Purchasing
Thomas Kuchler thomas.kuchler@ka-group.com +41 79 825 20 71 Jobbnummer
7762050