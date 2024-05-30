Project Purchaser for Cabin Interior and Exterior
Scania CV AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Södertälje
2024-05-30
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Are you attracted by developing yourself at the same part as taking part on this transformation, working in a dynamic, international,and highly commercial environment where analytical and strategic skills are as important as the mindset that collaboration will lead us to great result?
Then Cabin Interior and Exterior team is the place for you.
The team
Our team consists of ten dedicated purchasers with different backgrounds, nationalities, gender and experience.
We aim to always be a reliable project purchasing group, and through a combination of strategic and operational sourcing activities ensuring purchasing targets are met throughout the project life time. We believe that the best decisions are made when everyone feels safe to be their truly selves,taking advantage of our different perspectives and having a supportive team atmosphere.
We handle different assortments, such as: climate system, textile, seats, pipes and rubber parts.
We are looking for an additional team member to coordinate the prototype parts and be a segment support to the new exciting projects on Scania's transformation journey, with focus in cabin interior and exterior parts.
The role
As a Project Purchaser for the Interior & Exterior team, you will play a crucial role in ensuring that we meet our project targets.
Your primary responsibilities will include handling operative and administrative tasks, as well as managing your own assignmentswith a focus on timely deliveries, cost-effectiveness, quality, and sustainability.
Your key duties will involve managing prototype and spare part orders, tracking deliveries, and managing an assigned assortment.
Additionally, you will support the project purchasers' team by handling various tasks such as sending requests for quotations,negotiating terms, placing orders, sending PPAP requests, and managing product changes.
In this role, you will have an excellent opportunity to enhance your skills and contribute to the improvement of the current processes.
It serves as an ideal entry point for anyone seeking to build a career within a purchasing organization and develop their expertise as a sourcing manager.
You will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams such as R&D and production, as well as maintain external relationships with our suppliers.
If you are looking for a challenging and rewarding career in purchasing, this could be the perfect role for you.
Your profile
You are a person with commercial interest and a passion for doing business while staying close to the technology. You are analytical, structured, take own initiatives and are able to handle multiple things at the same time. You are used to handle large amount of data in Excel, as part of your analysis, as well as learning and using multiple systems needed to perform your work tasks.
You are good at maintaining relationships and like to represent purchasing in cross functions as well as towards suppliers in a professional way.
You are also self-driven with high integrity and contribute to the development of the team.
We expect you to have an academic degree in industrial engineering, business or similar. You might have relevant previous work experience, but most important is your ambition and willingness to learn. As the role involves communication with global suppliers and the language used in the team is English, you are fluent in writing and speaking English. Other language skills is an advantage.
For further information
Interested in joining us? Please contact: Thaís Candido, Manager Project Purchasing Cabin Interior and Exterior, +46 7 396 156 79, thais.x.candido@scania.com
Application
Apply on our website. Your application should include a CV, a cover letter, and copies of any relevant certificates (e.g. university degrees).
Please apply as soon as possible and no later than June 13th 2024.
Selection, interviews and tests will take place continuously during the recruitment process.
We perform a background check for this position.
We look forward to receiving your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
Vagnmakarvägen 1 (visa karta
)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
8718775