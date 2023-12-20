Project Purchaser
The Procurement organization at Thule Group is a global function and collaborates across Europe, Asia and the Americas.
Thule Group has an ambitious long term growth plan driving the need for a growing product development organization and project portfolio. To further support the growth agenda and the product development push we are now also looking to further strengthen the project purchasing team with Project Purchaser. The Project Purchasing team currently consists of seven project purchasers and one prototype purchaser. They all report to the Project Purchasing Manager in Hillerstorp where this role is located. Hillerstorp is also where the Global Test and Development Center for Thule Group is located.
Your main responsibilities
The position will mainly center around delivering hands-on purchasing in projects. Among many responsibilities, these are included:
- Represent the purchasing organization in development projects and take full sourcing responsibility for all purchasing related issues
- Assure that purchased components and/or materials in new development projects are delivered on time, to the agreed quality and within the targeted cost and aligned with the category sourcing strategies
- Work with the development projects to drive a standardization work in order to be able to reduce cost and increase flexibility long term
- Feed and challenge the development projects with new technology- & material innovation opportunities from the supplier base in cooperation with category managers
- Work with Supplier Quality Assurance team to make sure targets towards suppliers on reducing greenhouse gas emissions are included as part of new product developments
Your profile and skills
To succeed in this role we believe you have solid experience from hands-on tactical sourcing as well as experience of project management and working with cross-functional teams. Experience from an international business environment is a strong merit. We would like to see some experience in ERP systems (INFOR M3 preferable).
When it comes to personal attributes, we believe you have a structured approach, high integrity, as well as a driving and selling personality. You are likely a strong communicator and decision maker with leadership capabilities and negotiation skills. To feel at home at Thule Group, an active lifestyle with an interest in Thule's products is a bonus.
We believe in strong team work both within your own team but also across teams. We strive to be an open and curious organization, sharing our knowledge and inspiring one another. Within Thule Group you will find people who have a passion for the products we make and the outdoor company we are. We share the same values and we like to have fun. All of our employees have a joint responsibility to maintain that spirit and contribute to it.
Your application
We process applications continuously. For specific questions regarding the position and the recruitment process contact Jens Lindström, 0370-255 90.
We are looking forward to your application!
About Thule Group
Thule Group is a global sports and outdoor company. We offer high-quality products with smart features and a sustainable design that make it easy for people across the globe to live an active life. Under the motto Active Life, Simplified - and with a focus on consumer-driven innovation and long-term sustainability - we develop, manufacture and market products within the product categories Sport&Cargo Carriers (roof racks, roof boxes and carriers for transporting cycling, water and winter sports equipment, and rooftop tents mounted on a car), Juvenile & Pet Products (strollers, bike trailers, child bike seats and products to bring your dog), RV Products (awnings, bike carriers and tents for RVs and caravans) and Packs, Bags & Luggage (hiking backpacks, luggage and camera bags).
