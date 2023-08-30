Project Purchaser - Brakes & Chassis Components
Scania CV AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Södertälje
2023-08-30
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.At Purchasing, we are supporting this journey by making sure we are continuously working with suppliers that are best in class in their field including cost, quality, delivery, and sustainability. As one of our team members is moving on to new challenges, we are looking for a new colleague.
Are you attracted by working in a dynamic, international, and highly commercial environment where analytical and strategic skills are as important as the mindset that collaboration will lead us to great results? Then the Brakes & Chassis Components team is the place for you.
Who we are
We are a diverse team consisting of ten team members with a mix of ages, genders, and nationalities and with broad experience from within the company. We all have our own areas of responsibility but take pride in supporting and challenging each other to find the best solutions for Scania. Forming a climate where competence, as well as opinions, are openly shared is essential for us.
Responsibilities
In the role of Project Purchaser or Sourcing Manager, as we call it, you will be responsible for sourcing components belonging to the chassis of the truck. You will play an important role in crucial cross-functional projects within Scania and Traton. Responsibility includes mainly new projects and you will work to meet the project targets: technical, quality, cost, and sustainability to mention a few.
Your profile
You are a person with:
• Proven track record both on commercial and technical levels.
• Have the skill to drive complex technical projects and long-term strategies.
• You are passionate about doing business, a strong negotiator, and enjoy learning about technology and the company of your suppliers.
To succeed in the role you need to be analytical and structured. You take your own initiative, can act decisively when needed, and have the capacity to handle multiple tasks in parallel. You are good at maintaining relationships and like to represent purchasing internally as well as to suppliers in a professional way. You are self-driven with high integrity and eager to contribute to the development of our team and the purchasing organization. To take on this role we see that you have:
• An academic degree in engineering, business, or similar.
• You also have several years of experience in technical or commercial roles within automotive purchasing or another relevant background.
• Knowledge of Swedish is an advantage, and being fluent in spoken and written English is a requirement.
For more information
Please contact Torbjörn Wallander, Project Purchasing Manager, Brakes & Chassis Components, +46 (0)8 553 50768 or torbjorn.wallander@scania.com
We look forward to receiving your application!
Your application should include a CV, a cover letter, and copies of any relevant certificates. Please apply as soon as possible and no later than September 14, 2023. Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976), https://www.scania.com Arbetsplats
Scania Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Scania CV AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8070960