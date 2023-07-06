Project Procurement Specialist
H2GS AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2023-07-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H2GS AB i Stockholm
, Boden
eller i hela Sverige
Research shows that women and other under-represented groups within our industry hesitate to apply unless they tick most boxes of a role description. At H2 Green Steel, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core. We need a diverse, inclusive, and authentic team to rally behind our purpose of de-carbonizing hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel.
So, if you are equally passionate about our purpose yet concerned that your experience doesn't perfectly align with the qualifications stated in the job advert, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate, either for this role - or for another upcoming role in our rapidly growing business.
About us:
H2 Green Steel is on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2 emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal; water and heat will be our primary emissions. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. But this is just the beginning - our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries in addition to steel, and we look forward to what's next in store for us.
We are looking for talented, innovative, and purpose-driven people to join our rapidly growing and diverse team. Our employees get to learn everyday, implement the latest technology and test and put their ideas into practice. Together, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core - for our people, customers, investors, society, and planet.
Project Procurement Specialist
We have a strong vision for how we want to interact with markets, partners, suppliers and society and we seek to build a best-in-class procurement capability. We are strengthening our procurement team with a Project Procurement Specialist to help drive procurement delivery for our construction projects.
In the role of Project Procurement Specialist, you will ensure EPCM procurement strategies, plans and performance align with project goals and time schedules, and that procurement services by EPCM partners or general contractors are performed in line with H2GS policies and procedures across project procurement programs. You will be part of a team providing procurement governance for very large projects, to ensure our supply chains are effective, fair, and sustainable.
You will build the strong relationships needed with partners and suppliers to successfully deliver construction projects together with your engineering and construction colleagues.
Responsibilities:
• Collaborate with Project Procurement Managers in governing the procurement work for large construction projects, working closely with internal colleagues and the selected EPCM partner procurement organization to ensure high-quality procurement delivery.
• Help maintain the project procurement strategy and plan, and work with engineering and construction teams to identify improvements to project outcomes.
• When needed, step into EPCM-driven procurement workstreams to provide support, leadership or representation from the owner's team to improve procurement outcomes.
• Support project procurement decision-making, to drive effective and solid sourcing outcomes and contract awards.
• Lead and deliver strategically important procurement projects.
• Establish strong relationships with project stakeholders, partners and suppliers, and provide commercial leadership for the project's external spending.
• Ensure cost-effectiveness and budget adherence by identifying structural advantages for sourcing and implementing value improvement levers.
• Govern and support outsourced EPCM procurement delivery alignment to H2GS policies, procedures and digital tools.
• Work closely with the Technology, Commercial, Construction, Business Control, Supply Chain and Finance teams, both in sharing insights and in setting priorities and routines.
Qualifications:
• A can-do attitude and curiosity for finding the best solutions in complex markets
• A degree in Engineering, MSc or MBA/Relevant University Degree
• Relevant project procurement experience, for example, previous experience as a Project Buyer, or Project Procurement Professional.
• Experience in industrial equipment or construction project procurement, ideally from construction, oil & gas, metals & mining, automotive, battery, semiconductor, or pharmaceutical industries.
• Experience working with third-party contractors, EPCM organizations, or as a project owner.
• Solid digital experience in procurement and relevant data collation and analytics
• Strong leadership skills and ability to influence others
• Exemplary self-leadership, multitasking, and organizational skills
• Excellent written and verbal communication in English
What we can offer you
If you are passionate about making actual change and having a positive impact on society and our planet, H2 Green Steel offers a unique opportunity to be part of a fun and professional team with high ambitions.
You will get the opportunity to shape your future career together with a company focusing on creating a culture where everyone can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. In the end, we know that H2 Green Steel's growth and success is dependent on our people and we can't wait to shape the future of steelmaking and other industries together as a team. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H2GS AB
(org.nr 559272-3000), http://www.h2greensteel.com Arbetsplats
H2 Green Steel Jobbnummer
7946958