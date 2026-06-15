Project Procurement Manager
NKT HV Cables AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Karlskrona Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Karlskrona
2026-06-15
, Ronneby
, Torsås
, Karlshamn
, Emmaboda
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos NKT HV Cables AB i Karlskrona
, Växjö
, Malmö
, Alingsås
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Company description:
At NKT in Karlskrona, we develop and manufacture high voltage power cables that enable the transition to renewable energy. Here, you will be part of an international engineering centre with advanced high voltage test halls, modern cable production and the cable laying vessel NKT Victoria. As Connectors, we collaborate to develop innovative technology that connects a greener and more sustainable world. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and operates in more than 30 countries.NKT - We connect a greener world. www.NKT.com.
Job description:Subcontract offshore and onshore installation services from the marketDo you want to be part of a global company on a growth journey? At NKT, we are engaged in innovative projects that drives the green transition. We are now looking for a Project Procurement Manager to secure subcontracts for offshore and onshore installation services from the market.
Join our Procurement team and contribute to our company's growth and success.
Ensure procurement excellence in dynamic projectsAs a Project Procurement Manager, you will focus on securing safe and cost-effective subcontracts that aligns with our project needs in accordance with company strategy. You will collaborate with internal stakeholders to secure subcontracts with quality and on time. You will be the main responsible for subcontracting activities in the projects.
This position is located either in Karlskrona or Malmö, with regular domestic and international travel required. You will report to the Director of Project Procurement.
Business-focused professional with procurement expertiseWe are looking for a commercial oriented professional who is motivated and driven to secure subcontracts in a challenging market. To be successful in this position, you should have previous experience within procurement or sourcing. You should be able to handle commercial and contractual discussions together with legal experts in the team as well as understand the technical part inluding scope and time plan.
Additionally, your CV includes:• M.Sc. degree in business, engineering, economics, or similar• Experience in procurement and/or sourcing, including complex subcontracting• Project management experience in a cross-functional setup
Contribute to our continuous improvement journeyNKT is committed to fostering a diverse organization and a culture where people from different backgrounds can thrive and are inspired to perform at their best. We believe that a diverse organization enables sustainable performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture makes for a better place to work.
Join us and take advantage of career development opportunities, work in a collaborative team, and grow your skills in an international setting. This role offers the chance to make an impact on our procurement processes and contribute to our continuous improvement journey.
Read more about our offer and listen to some voices of NKT Connectors here!
We will review applications continuously, but we recommend you apply no later than 2 August 2026. An extract from the criminal record, alcohol- and drug tests, along with personality tests, will be part of our recruitment process.
Please note that response times may be longer than usual during the summer period.
Union representativesSveriges Ingenjörer - Christian Fisch, +46 455 56 380 Unionen - Joakim Wikström, +46 734 070 243Ledarna - Roger Jönsson, +46 455 55 911
We are looking forward to receiving your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "8551-44246053". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NKT HV Cables AB
(org.nr 559079-0290)
371 23 KARLSKRONA Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Kontakt
Mrs.
Jenni Aronsson jenni.aronsson@nkt.com +46 708287947 Jobbnummer
9963751