Project Planner to ESS in Lund!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Lund Visa alla elektronikjobb i Lund
2023-09-04
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Eslöv
, Landskrona
, Trelleborg
eller i hela Sverige
Are you looking for a new opportunity in an international environment and established organization who is leading within its field? This is a unique chance to work in a multi-disciplinary research centre, based on the world's most powerful neutron source. If this sounds interesting to you, don't hesitate to keep on reading!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Key roles and responsibilities of the Project Planner is to support Project Management to maintain the live P6 Project Schedule ensuring the live P6 Schedule is fully representative of the position of the sub-project, capturing progress and ensuring the forecast activites are achievable with the resources available. The Project Planner will report functionally to the Project Control Manager centrally but will be deployed within a Sub-Project managing their elements of the P6 Schedule. The role of Project Planner is very important to ensure that a project is completed successfully and within budget and time frame.
You are offered
• At ESS you will be offered people with talent and passion as a unique opportunity to be involved in the development and building of a world leading facility for materials research.
• As a consultant for Academic Work, we offer significant opportunities for you to grow professionally, build your network, and create valuable contacts for the future. Learn more about our consultant offer at our website.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Integrated Planning support to Project Management
• Commitment Tracking and VOWD Assessments: follow up and report costs and commitments in the project
• Monthly Progress and Forecast Reviews: organize and lead these meetings to evaluate project progress and forecasts
• Monthly reporting: Support monthly reporting of achieved value and deviation analysis within the project's dashboard
• Cost-Timeline (ETC) Forecast: ensure that the project timeline is in line with the cost forecast
• Staff planning and forecasting: report and forecast staffing resources for the project's sub-projects
• Earned Value Analysis: conduct Earned Value Analysis (EVA), identify critical areas and trends and recommend actions
• Maintenance of KPI: ensuring that the key figures used to assess the quality of the schedule are met and monitored
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Experience within major EPCC Projects - Relevant experience in Project Controls and Project Delivery
• High level of competence working daily in Primavera P6
• High level understanding of Earned Value Management and associated analysis
• Budget management, distribution, cost collection and forecasting experience
• Detailed working proficiency using Excel
• Strong stakeholder engagement skills and communications skills
Formal experience
• Years of experience: at least 3 years
• Computer skills: Microsoft Office and experience of managing projects in P6
• Language: English and preferably Swedish both orally and in writing
• Experience working as part of a centralized PMO (Project Management Office) function
To succeed in the role we think you
• Have very good communication skills, both orally and in writing
• A strong "drive"/delivery mentality
• Understand the context/larger picture
• Have a strong ability to plan, organize, execute, follow-up
• Are strategic and agile with the ability to challenge procedures and processes to optimize delivery
Practical information
• Start: ASAP
• Work extent: Full-time
• Location: Lund
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
The company is a multi-disciplinary research centre based on the world's most powerful neutron source. You can read more about the company here! Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15097344". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Academic Work Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8082978