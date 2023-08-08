Project Planner & Risk Manager
At Hexicon, we are all about innovative energy tech for a sustainable future. To reach our bright envision for the world, and the company, we need excellent people who share our goals. Right now, we are looking for project planner and risk manager. Are you that person?
WHOM WE WISH FOR
The person we are looking for is structured and has a lot of initiative and innovative thinking. We want someone who thrives by guiding others and by working towards common goals. It's great if you are used to a high-paced work environment and have good time-management skills. Qualities that we cherish are flexibility, a sense of quality, friendliness, and a motivation for improvement.
WHAT WE CAN OFFER YOU
Hexicon operates in a field that is on the threshold to commercialization and it truly is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to become a part of this growing market. In addition to a challenging new job position as project planner and risk manager, we offer you an open and welcoming atmosphere -and great perks! Such as a generous health care allowance and five extra vacation days above the Swedish requirement.
Hexicon is also an equal-opportunity employer. We are an increasing diverse group of individuals, united by a common mission, who inspires and motivates each other in driving Hexicon towards its goals. We always strive to become more diversified, so everyone is welcome to apply!
THE ROLE
As our project planner and risk manager, you will be working in a small dynamic team and report to the Head of PMO. You will be working cross-functionally between all the departments and support the project managers with the project plannings and risk management for our international projects. Besides the day-to-day tasks, you will support the Head of PMO in setting up company standardizations for planning and risk management to establish our new PMO department.
To be successful in the role as our project planner and risk manager, you should be proficient with Primavera P6 and have extensive experience with planning complex engineering and construction projects. You should also have a sufficient understanding of project risk management and be able to lead risk session and manage the risk register. You should not be afraid to take ownership and actively support the project manager managing the project schedule and risk register.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES ARE
• Schedule, plan, and programme projects in Primavera P6 and / or MS Projects
• Work closely with project managers to plan, schedule major projects
• Identify critical path, shortcomings in project schedules and advise on action plans
• Create project reports and update progress dashboards
• Lead risk, opportunity, and issue management sessions across complex projects
• Embed risk, opportunity, and issue processes within our projects
• Actively manage risk and opportunity mitigation actions
• Integrate risks and mitigations within the project plannings
• Monitor progress and report on delays and high project risks to management
YOU'LL NEED TO HAVE
• A bachelor's degree in engineering, business administration or similar education
• 5 years of work experience with a minimum of 2-3 years as a project planner
• Proficient with Primavera P6 and MS Project
• Sufficient experience with risk management
• Considerable experience working in project teams
• Experience working in technically challenging engineering and construction projects
• Excellent understanding of Microsoft Office programs
• A time-oriented approach to handling queries and tasks
• Fluency in English (excellency in writing)
IT'S NICE IF YOU HAVE
• Risk management qualifications
• Fluency in Swedish
• Been working in the energy sector before
GENERAL INFO
Type of employment: Full-time employment with 6 months probationary period
Location: Stockholm, Sweden
Salary: TBD
ABOUT HEXICON
Hexicon is both an early project developer in floating wind energy for new global markets in deep water areas, and a technology provider of a patented floating wind design - the TwinWindTM. We believe that floating wind can be quickly deployed at scale to support the electrification of society at large. This envision is what motivates our work. To achieve our goals we need collaboration, coexistence, and innovation for our development, and teamwork. That is why we value different experiences and backgrounds. Together, we create a modern workplace based on freedom, responsibility, and diversity.
