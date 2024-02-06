Project Planner for the automotive industry
We are now looking for a Project Planner for our client within the automotive industry in Gothenburg.
Job description
• Develop and update the project time plans to promote consistency across the project.
• Communicate status, delivery dates and potential risks related to time.
• Operational level plan tests in test facilities, as well as lead and develop ways of working to ensure the optimal flow within testing processes.
• Contact person for test rig planning, interface with project leaders, test operators, test engineers, workshop, test-cell developers, and maintenance technicians.
• Collaborate with colleague to plan tests in many different test cells at internal and external facilities.
• Your holistic view will allow you to ensure that engine and component testing facilities bring maximum value to product development.
Qualifications
• Must have Technical Education and or relevant Coordination/Project Planner experience within the automotive industry
• Must have a few years of experience of automotive product development, preferably engine development, or project management
• Knowledge in planning tools like Microsoft Project.
• You are fluent in Swedish and English, both spoken and written.
• Excellent communication and collaboration skills
• Organized and structured
Additional info:
We interview continuously so please do not hesitate to apply asap! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-07
E-post: work@integroconsulting.se Arbetsgivarens referens
