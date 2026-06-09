Project Planner
AIR Employment Services Sweden Filial / Byggjobb / Boden Visa alla byggjobb i Boden
2026-06-09
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Location: Boden, SE
Contract duration: initial 12 month contract - renewable
Start Date: ASAP
Roster: Rotation (6 weeks on, 2 weeks off - 53 hours per week), or Residential (M-F, 40 hours per week)
Project: Boden - 6 billion EUR green steel project
Job Overview
The Project Planner uses our Planning/Scheduling discipline practices and knowledge of internal or external issues to improve the Planning/Scheduling discipline. They will act as a resource for colleagues with less experience and share their conceptual and practical expertise related to the Planning/Scheduling discipline. They solve complex problems and use their discipline-specific knowledge to improve their products or services. The Planner impacts a range of customer, operational, project, or service activities with the Planning/Scheduling team and other related teams and ensures that they are working within the appropriate guidelines and policies.
Responsibilities
Perform schedule analysis using Project Management software including Primavera P6, Deltek Fuse & Risk, and Microsoft Project
Support project baseline creation during the project initiation and setup phase
Facilitate detailed multi-discipline scope reviews
Provide project schedule support and mentor junior planners as required
Develop and maintain logically linked level 3 and level 4 activity schedules, for marine scope installation projects in the Oil and Gas Industry (pipelines, subsea, platforms, HDD), according to precedence flow planning, using best practices
Produce workforce histograms and progress and quantity curves in connection with the schedules
Maintain and review the sequence of Engineering, Procurement, Fabrication, Construction, Hook-Up, and Commissioning, and other operations for control of critical path and overall project durations
Elevate and expedite operations that are delaying the schedule and analyze changes to the schedule to meet unforeseen conditions
Create and Monitor schedule compliance, key performance, factors, and provide analysis of variations to baseline data
Identify factors, both current and potential, that may delay the schedule. Assess actions for recovery and improvement and analyze changes to the schedule to meet unforeseen conditions
Lead and deliver initiatives
QualificationsBachelor's degree in relevant subject or equivalent combinations of technical training or experience required
5-10 years of EPCm experience with Onshore Oil and Gas, Power Generation or Industrial related projects
Planning/Scheduling experience for large, complex projects preferred
Have solid commands of Primavera P6, Microsoft Project, and Microsoft Office software
Must be able to use advanced features in Excel (curves, histograms, dynamic tables, formulas, etc.)
Able to produce and maintain logically linked activity schedules, according to precedence flow in EPCm planning, using best practices
Able to produce and assess progress curves, histograms, variance reports, and critical paths
Able to analyze project status and performance, deviations, performance factors, forecasts, and workarounds
Must be able to produce multidisciplinary logically linked activity schedules, according to precedence flow in planning, using best industry practices
Ability to effectively communicate with team members and management Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Air Employment Services Sweden Filial
(org.nr 516410-6311) Arbetsplats
Stegra Project Site Jobbnummer
9955072