We are strengthening our Planning Team in the Hitachi Energy, Grid Integration business unit and looking for an experienced Project Planner to join the Nordic Cluster organization (Finland, Sweden and Denmark). Location for this position is in Västerås, Sweden.
In this role, you will be in the driving seat to develop robust, dynamic and resource loaded project schedules that meet contractual objectives and provide clear roadmaps for the execution phase. Of course, you will not be doing this alone but together with key stakeholders such as Project Managers, Project Controllers, Lead Engineers, Buyers, Site Managers and, of course, with our customers.
During the project execution phase, we put planning at the heart of the project. Your main responsibility lies in maintaining the project schedule with frequent progress updates in close collaboration with the project team. You will also conduct schedule and resource analysis, provide relevant lookahead plans to stakeholders, and prepare schedule progress reporting materials both for external and internal purposes.
Your responsibilities
Creating, maintaining and analyzing projects, current and forecasted schedule, including costs, resources and risks in close collaboration with Project Managers and Project team members
When needed, you will be the one who draws the attention of Project Managers and project team on schedule deviations, problems and solutions that may arise
Active role in communicating schedule information to stakeholders
Active role in developing solution options to handle delays together with the project team
Following up the projects you are working with, preparing reports and analyses (S-curves, CPA, Resource Histograms, On-Time-Delivery Milestones)
Your background
M.Sc. or B.Sc. in relevant field
Several years of experience and expertise in planning and scheduling
Strong teamwork skills and ability to motivate and inspire colleagues around you
Ability to prepare and maintain high quality, dynamic project schedules together with the project team
Self-driven person who takes personal responsibility
Goal oriented and structured way of working
Experience working with Primavera P6 and if you have experience in Oracle Unifier is seen as an advantage
Project Management Certificate (PMP® and/or PMI-SP®) is seen as an advantage
Good written and spoken communication skills in English, Swedish is an advantage
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Interested to join the Team and take on exciting challenges in growing energy business?
Apply for the position by July 15, 2024.
Apply for the position by July 15, 2024.

For more information about this role, please contact Mr. Harri Paakki, Project Planning and Controls Manager, mobile +358 40 7798 049 or Talent partner Carina Riström, carina.ristrom@hitachienergy.com
