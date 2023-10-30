Project Operation Assistant
2023-10-30
About the company
Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have 207,000 employees and operate in over 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world. We are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.
Your role
In your role as Project Operation Assistant you will belong to the Operation team at Huawei 's office in Kista. The position is a consulting assignment through Clevry where you will be offered a one-year contract with great possibilities for extension. The role is a full-time position, equivalent to 40 working hours per week. Given that the corporate language at Huawei is English, it is essential that you are fluent in English.
Main tasks and responsibilities
• Project Integration Management, Implement R&D process and project management discipline, make sure all projects are under good control
• Budget and Accounting Management, Assist PM on planning project head count, business expense; Analysis the project budget execution according to the expense report from finance department, addressing the issues that need to be improved; Track and help to close the issues addressed in the execution analysis report, to keep a healthy finance status.
• Operation Management Assist to arrange department operation meetings, track the outstanding issues from the meeting.
Your qualifications
• Bachelor's degree in finance, accounting or technology
• Major in project management or related areas
• At least 1 year work experiance from a similar role
• Familiar with basic project management knowledge;
• Skillful in MS Office software operation, including Excel, Word and PowerPoint
• English speaking/writing (big plus if you can speak Swedish & Chinese)
• Good at communication, optimistic, pro-active and a team player
About Clevry
For over 30 years we have been the change maker for a more soft skills driven work-life within talent acquisition, assessments and advisory. We operate globally with customers, consultants and candidates from North America to Singapore with headquarters in Brighton, Stockholm and Helsinki. At Clevry we have over 150 soft skills certified recruiters, business psychologists and experts at your service.
The process
We screen candidates continuously and the position could be filled prior to last application date. If you have any questions regarding this position or this recruitment process, do not hesitate to contact our Recruitment Manager: anna. almen@clevry.com
Does this role sound like a good match? Please apply today.
