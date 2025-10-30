Project Officer
2025-10-30
We are looking for a project officer to join the Graphene Flagship, one of Europe's largest research initiatives under Horizon 2020 and Horizon Europe.
This is an exciting opportunity to support the coordination and management of one of the flagship projects. You will be part of the Graphene Flagship Coordination Team, working closely with other project officers under the guidance of the Division Head and the Graphene Flagship's Director.
In this role, you will support project management activities, prepare and review reports, collect and verify data from project participants, and ensure timely submission to the European Commission. You'll support participants with administrative formalities and IT tools; plan and organize project activities, meetings and events; and ensure smooth communication between partners and the European Commission. You will assist in preparing new proposals. The position includes occasional travel for project meetings (around 4 trips per year).
About us
The Graphene Flagship is a research program funded by the European Commission. It brings together academic and industrial researchers to take graphene and related materials from academic laboratories to European society, creating economic growth, new jobs and new business opportunities.
The initiative is coordinated by the Chalmers University of Technology's Graphene Flagship Division, that has the responsibility for project management, coordination and dissemination activities.
Job description
You will play a vital role in ensuring the smooth operation and success of the project. Your main tasks will include:
• Project Administration: plan, organize and support day-to-day project management activities, including monitoring progress and ensuring compliance with Horizon Europe requirements.
• Reporting and Documentation: Prepare and review reports, collect and verify data from project participants, and ensure timely submission to the European Commission.
• Proposal Preparation: Assist in drafting and coordinating new project proposals linked to the Graphene Flagship.
• Participant Support: Provide guidance on administrative formalities and IT tools, ensuring partners meet all regulatory and reporting obligations.
• Event and Meeting Logistics: Organize and support meetings, workshops, and events within the project framework.
• Stakeholder Engagement: Participate in project meetings and liaise with the European Commission, requiring occasional travel (approx. 4 trips/year, 1-3 days each).
Your strengths include structuring your own work and communicating clearly about it in speech and writing with project participants and the European Commission. As a person, you are responsive, reliable, meticulous and easy to collaborate with. You can independently plan, organize, implement and prioritize your work. Since the work is carried out in close collaboration with other colleagues at Chalmers and other project participants, great importance will be paid to your ability to work in and complement a team.
Who we are looking for
Essential requirements:
• Higher education degree in a relevant subject
• Excellent command of English, written and oral
• Strong knowledge of the EU regulatory framework and Horizon Europe reporting tools.
• Proven experience in project coordination and administration, and in project reporting.
• Proven experience working with technical texts in English
Desirable requirements:
• Familiarity with large-scale research projects and multi-partner consortia.
• Experience from working with EU research-funded projects, or coordination of EU research project applications
• Familiarity with Office365
Contract terms
This position is a fixed-term employment until 30 November 2026. Subject to funding, a permanent position may be established after this period. If so, it will be advertised in accordance with Chalmers' policy.
What we offer
• Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
• A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as the GENIE Initiative for gender equality and excellence. We celebrate diversity and consider equality and inclusion as fundamental aspects of all our activities.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV
Personal letter
Other documents (optional):
• Copies of completed education, grades etc.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered. Contact details to references will be requested after the interview.
Application deadline: November 30, 2025
For questions, please contact:
Macarena Muñoz Ruiz
Email: macarena.munoz@chalmers.se
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
