Project & Engineering Supervisor
2023-10-10
About FlexLink
FlexLink is an industry leader for automated production flow solutions. Working closely with global customers, we provide innovative, optimizing solutions to produce goods smarter, safer and at lower operating costs. Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, FlexLink has operating units in 26 countries and is represented in more than 60. FlexLink has about 1,100 employees and a turnover of 244 MEUR.
FlexLink is part of Coesia, a group of 21 companies specialized in highly innovative industrial and packaging solutions based in Bologna, Italy. The Group, whose sole Shareholder and President is Isabella Seràgnoli, is present in 35 countries with 84 production plants in 136 operating units and has over 8,000 employees.
About the Role
As our new Projects & Engineering Supervisor you will lead the Project department, including Mechanical, Controls and Robotics, as well as Project Management and Project Administration for the Nordic market. You are an experienced leader and will manage and develop a team of 10. You will plan the project operations and assure high quality of deliveries, ensure compliance with FlexLink and Group standards, as well as plan and control projects across the whole project life cycle to meet customer expectations.
FlexLink has ambitious growth plans, and you will play a key role in shaping the future for the Nordic market, whilst ensuring great project results.
Main Activities and Responsibilities
Define the annual Project & Engineering budget (cost, delivery plan, headcount, investments) in cooperation with the Central Management Team and the Area Management.
Manage staff including workload analysis, headcount requirement, new staff recruitment and performance reviews including KPI evaluation.
Daily management and support to lead and mentor all team members with departmental responsibility.
Set department efficiency monitoring systems and procedures and ensure departmental targets are achieved.
Ensure that delivery time and cost control of all projects are efficient.
Ensure compliance with laws and internal regulations concerning safety, hygiene and working environment, investigating accidents, promoting safety-conscious work performance and training programs.
Cooperate with the Workshop & Installation Manager to set efficient assembly and installation plans.
Ensure effective management of the projects throughout the whole project life cycle, from the time the project is sold until the installation of the machinery on the customer site.
Support team members with technical guidance, and ensure high-quality solutions through systematic design reviews.
Develop team members according to individual development plans and local business roadmap.
What You Need to Be Successful
Degree in Engineering
Some experience in a multinational manufacturing or systems integration company
Experience as a Manager within Projects or Engineering
Experience within automation or machine manufacturing
Technical depth and ability to deep dive into technical solutions
Ability to understand Business Economics concepts
Problem solving approach
Innovative personality
Flexibility and Change mindset
Effective communication and listening
Fluency in Swedish and English, both written and spoken
Our Offer
Collective agreement (incl. pension contribution)
Medical insurance
Wellness allowance 4000kr/year
Parental pay
ATK (Arbetstidsförkortning)
Hybridworking
Parking onsite and great connection by train/tram/bus, etc.
30 days annual leave
Join the Team!
This is a permanent position, full time. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to Siri Taripanah at siri.taripanah@flexlink.com
Kindly note that due to GDPR we will not accept applications via mail. Please use the link to apply via our career site.
External agencies are kindly requested not to contact the company regarding this position.
Coesia is an equal opportunity employer and embraces diversity and inclusion.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Byfogdegatan 11
