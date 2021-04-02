Project & Commodity Senior Buyer - Volvo Business Services AB - Inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg

Volvo Business Services AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg2021-04-02WHAT IS THE JOB?As a Project & Commodity Senior Buyer of Plastics & Trimming team, you will be accountable for the projects deliveries of strategic and ambitious product evolutions of the cab area. You will as well be accountable for the QDCFTSR of the supplier base on your segments. You will be responsible to make sure that the segment strategy is implemented through the selection of the right suppliers. and by continuously securing supplier QDCFTSR performance by using the tools and purchasing/cross functional network during production and after production for Revenue segments.QDCFTSR: Quality, Delivery, Cost, Feature, Technology, Sustainability and Risk Management.Main tasks:Contribute to segment business plan thanks to collaboration with the Segment Leader & be an active member in the global Project & Commodity networklead the supplier selection process in Projects and secure that supplier selection complies to the Project Targets/Budget (Sourcing deadline, tooling/SIPD cost,...)Drive negotiations to ensure an optimal cost level for areas of responsibility and carry out contract negotiations and management to defined project timelines and approved sourcing strategiesSecure cost performance in projects. Challenge, Negotiate and Report changes (concept selection, product modifications,...) before and after contract signature and ensure fulfillment of project targets. Keep close collaboration with Cost engineer and Product Cost ControllerManage parts and orders in project phase and ensure a timely part transfer in the system to the Commodity BuyerEnsure deliverables from suppliers and internal stakeholders in order to fulfill quality plan activities performed in cooperation with quality engineerEnsure that the supplier is prepared for production, including capacity and all needed system updates (Parma codes, EDI connection etc.)Manage project performance reviews with suppliers and stakeholders and provide input to the Commodity BuyerMonitor market and technology developments in respective commodity and address changes through the strategiesCollaborate with global counterparts and internal stakeholders in order to get the best possible results for Volvo in terms of Quality, Delivery, Cost, Feature, Technology, Sustainability, Risk managementDrive negotiation in order to find extra cost savings (on top of price agreements) by using your owns skills and Purchasing tool boxUse Volvo Production System (VPS) toolbox to drive efficiency across the supply chainExecute agreements with suppliers during production and after production for Revenue segmentsMonitor, identify and mitigate risks in cooperation with SQ&D teamForecast cost evolution for scope of responsibilityManage and negotiate product/processes changes during production phase, and after production phase for Revenue segmentsPerform daily purchasing activities related to production orders, logistics and financial flows to the suppliersWHO ARE YOU?As a person we believe that you have a business oriented mindset with both a financial and technical understanding. You enjoy the challenge of having contact with experienced and skilled suppliers and you also possess strong communication and networking skills. In addition to this you enjoy driving your own work and taking initiatives, with a team player attitude.Qualifications:University degree (Bachelor or Master), preferably in engineering or businessMotivated by change management and ability to drive changeFluent in English, both written and spokenMulticultural experience is an assetExcellent communication and networking skillsCreative and solution-oriented mindsetOwnership/AccountabilityPositive mindset and team playerBusiness AcumenNegotiation skillsLearning on the flySelf-driven and autonomousAbility to build and maintain strong relationships with counterpartsAnalytical skillsWillingness to learn from others and share best practicesFor more information please contact:Loic Vincent, Manager Exterior Plastics, +33 6658640012021-04-02Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-16Volvo Business Services AB5671087