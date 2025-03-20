Project Mechanical Design Engineer within the Energy Sector
2025-03-20
Did you recently graduated with a master's degree in product development and want to work with project management? We are now seeking for a junior mechanical design engineer with a passion for problem solving. By starting your career with a talent program you will get the ultimate transition between studies and working life. Nexer Tech Talent future proof career!
Working as Junior Mechanical Engineer with project management ambitions
For one of our client we are seeking for a mechanical design engineer, where you will be part of the Valve Mechanical department which focuses on the project execution and product care of HVDC Valves. In this role, you will have the opportunity to dive deep into the mechanical aspects of the HVDC valve design and take the responsibility for the valve design throughout the project.
Your Daily Task will be:
Perform mechanical design tasks using NX/Teamcenter and collaborate with colleagues to solve design challenges.
Prepare production and installation drawings, purchasing documents, and project documentation.
Interpret customer specifications, standards, and instructions.
Interact with customers, suppliers, contractors, and other stakeholders to achieve delivery scope and participate in technical discussions and customer meetings.
Conduct risk assessments and ensure adherence to safety standards.
Support assembly factory, testing facilities, and site installation.
Contribute to strategic initiatives focused on increased productivity, quality, and continuous improvements.
This position is located in Ludvika and will start during summer.
Being a consultant at Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent specialize in giving young tech talents the ultimate start in their careers. For this role, you will be employed by Nexer Tech Talent but work at the client, starting during spring/summer.
You will be coached by a mentor at the client and by a consultant manager at Nexer Tech Talent. As a consultant, you will be well taken care of. We often invite our consultants to group activities such as lectures, after works and lunch meetings. After successful completion of the consulting assignment, the intention is that you will be offered employment with the client.
Desired qualifications:
Are at the start of your career and hold a Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering or similar field
Experience in 3D-modeling and performing 2D-drawings
Asa person you are responsible and feel confident in making informed decisions without constant supervision
For this position swedish in both verbal and written is a requirement
Application
Does this sound like you? We are constantly screening resumes, therefore please submit your application as soon as possible. If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact Tech Recruiter Johanna Norman at johanna.norman@nexergroup.com
We are looking forward to hearing from you!
About Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent is part of the Nexer Group - a tech company with deep roots in Swedish entrepreneurship and innovation. Together, we are over 2500 employees in 15 countries who, for more than 35 years, have helped our clients stay ahead strategically, technologically, and communicatively. Learn more about Nexer Tech Talent here. Ersättning
