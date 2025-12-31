Project Manager-Verification
Professional Galaxy AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-12-31
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Professional Galaxy AB i Göteborg
, Trollhättan
, Jönköping
, Växjö
, Landskrona
eller i hela Sverige
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise within IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
Are you the right person for the assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Apply today, selection and interviews are ongoing.
We are now looking for a Project Manager Verification for one of our clients.
Assignment Description
We are looking for a Project Manager Verification (PMV) for our industrial engine projects. The owner of this position will have an important role to play being a part of our transformation to become future proof in sustainable power solutions.As a PMV you are responsible for the Verification & Validation process. Your key focus will be to plan virtual and physical testing activities to secure requirements and feature fulfillment. You will participate in the product development from concept to industrialization together with a cross functional team.
Who are you?* You have a proven capability of managing projects within product development.* You have the ability to lead, coordinate and motivate the team members.* You are an appreciated and experienced leader who can bring out the best of your team.* You have excellent communication and presentation skills. You can easily reach across functions, processes and organizations when needed.Performance and calibration of combustion engines experience and/or understanding is a merit.
Qualifications* Master of Science or similar relevant technical experience.* Fluent in English, written and spoken.
Personal ProfileWe are looking for an organized person with a positive attitude and ability to interact and cooperate effectively. A person who has the desire to deliver and is interested in improving work methods.Who are we?Industrial development and calibration is a team of development engineers and PMVs. We are part of Testing & Laboratory. Our culture consists of teamwork, helping each other and knowledge sharing. We value each other, our wellbeing and to see the added value of diverse opinions. We also enjoy a good Friday fika!Note: Experience from working with engine development and testing is a must to be successful in this role. High technical understanding is needed.
OTHER
Duration: 2026-02-02 to 2026-12-31
Location: Göteborg
Application Deadline: 2026-01-06
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employment, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
Offer continuously: Please note that for this role we offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested, we recommend that you apply immediately.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-6993799-1770946". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524), https://careers.progalaxy.se
Göteborgs Centralstation (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9666708