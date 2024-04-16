Project Manager- SAP
Envoi AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-04-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Envoi AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Södertälje
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
Join us on our journey!
Do you want to be part of our IT consulting team? Right now Envoi has an exciting growth period and we at Envoi can proudly present your next interesting project!
DescriptionWe are looking for a senior project manager with SAP experience.
We are currently in a phase of rolling out SAP S4 Hana Procurement capabilities our procurement organisation, this takes place in several different releases that all required operational coordination and management of Change related topics. The assignment includes leading and coordinating change management and related activities such as:* Stakeholder & Change managemento Defining change management plan for each releaseo Leadership readiness activitieso Change impact Assessmentso General organisational awareness build upo Super User/Trainer coordination Train-the-trainer plan Training Needs Analysis Support Super User/Trainer in defining roll out plan of education package Coordinate related activitieso End User readiness activities* Pre-Production & implementation activitieso Coordinate roll-out activitieso Coordinate UATo Coordinate SITo Coordinate Migration activities and Cut-over plano Business Role Mappingo Data Mapping & Validation* Good writing and verbal skills in English, Swedish is merited* Relevant university degree (e.g. Project management, Change management, Engineering or other...)Advantage is if you have* Previous experience of leading SAP implementation projects/subprojects* Procurement experience* Change management experience* Experience in large scale IT-implementation projects.Why work with us?
At Envoi AB, we offer attractive packages of employment for you as a professional IT consultant, and we of course have a collective agreement (Almega).
As a consultant at Envoi AB, you have committed sales agent who find assignments based on your interest. We have customers throughout Stockholm in system development and technology. With us, you get the opportunity to work in a wide range of industries. If you have a drive to develop and be challenged with a great flexibility, then it is a good start to become part of our Envoi family.
You also get access to personal development in the short and long terms as well as wellness offers to use in your free time. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Envoi AB
(org.nr 556984-5133), http://www.envoi.se Jobbnummer
8616748