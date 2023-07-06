Project Manager with team and delivery focus
Saab AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-07-06
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Saab AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Ale
, Borås
, Vänersborg
eller i hela Sverige
We are now looking for Project Managers who enjoys creating involvement, structure and transparency while executing projects within Radar Solutions.
Are you driven by the ability and desire to lead teams towards success?
Are you passionate in fulfilling your assignments and to reach goals?
• If yes, don 't hesitate to take the next step in your career, working with us at Project office within Engineering.
Your role
This role requires that you are able to focus on the whole assignment but also work close into the project details and together with your team navigate through upcoming technical challenges.
For this job, you need to be organized and able to manage yourself and your team. You will be responsible for the project execution including project follow-up, project plans, budget and deliveries. You will participate and be engaged in continuous improvements activities.
You have an energetic approach to engage and lead teams towards defined goals and technical solutions. As a project manager within Engineering you will get the opportunity to work with a broad area of technologies or specialise yourself to lead technical development within a specific area.
The position is located in Göteborg, Sweden.
Your profile
In order to have appropriate skills for this position we believe you have a Bachelor or Master Degree in engineering or other relevant experience. You also have experience from project management or leadership and should have a drive to work with technical complex projects.
We are looking for someone who is interested in modern project methods and development models. As a person, you are positive, committed, outgoing and communicative. You are motivated by challenges that call on your experience and creative ability. You have the ability to both see the big picture and understand details. You need communication skills in Swedish and English, verbal and written.
We expect you to focus on the possibilities and that you have the ability to spread your enthusiasm in your projects and to your surroundings.
Working as a Project Manager in our dynamic environment will provide good opportunities for developing your leadership skills.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
The project office within Engineering runs technology-related projects and is responsible for methods and tools used in the business. We work with all product units within Radar Solutions and have a passion for leadership and product development. We are the bridge between development and customer projects and are responsible for the chain from cost estimation to fully developed product. We are currently 35 people employed in Gothenburg.
Business area Surveillance offers world-leading sensor technology in monitoring and decision support to protect against threats. The portfolio covers airborne, ground-based and naval radar, electronic warfare, C4I solutions, aviation systems and cyber security.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 19,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world. Read more about us here.
Watch this video and learn more about us: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BDy4lJM5x-0
Observe that you can send us your application in either Swedish or English.
Saab is a company with a strong people-orientation. We offer a friendly work environment where we support and help each other to be at our best. Continuous learning, career & talent development and employee well-being are examples of areas where we always put the strongest effort to offer great opportunities. . Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "REQ_20596". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab AB
(org.nr 556036-0793) Arbetsplats
Saab AB Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Saab AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7944996