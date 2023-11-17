Project Manager Verification - Marine Development & Calibration
2023-11-17
Volvo Penta Testing & Laboratory
is looking for a
Project Manager Verification - Marine Development & Calibration
Our employees describe Volvo Penta as a great place to work, built upon respect and commitment. We encourage people to take personal responsibility and offer exciting assignments in a highly innovative environment. We strongly believe that high performance comes from working together, and the desire to think outside the box. It is our people that make the difference!
The role
We are looking for a Project Manager Verification (PMV) for our marine projects. The owner of this position will have an important role to play being a part of Volvo Penta's fast-moving transformation to become future proof in sustainable power solutions.
As a PMV you are responsible for the Verification & Validation process. Planning for activities to secure requirement fulfillment is key focus in this position. You will participate in the concept and development of the Product Package within a cross functional team.
The position offers excellent opportunities for you to use your own initiative and to carry out continuous improvements to the operation in setting the future way of working.
And one last thing... We all spend a significant part of our lives at work. Why not make the most of that time by also having fun together? At Volvo Penta we believe that it is a crucial part of getting the job done while enjoying the journey forward!
Who are you?
To qualify for this role you should have:
Proven capability of managing complex projects with high impact on product development.
High ability to lead, coordinate and motivate team members. You are an appreciated and experienced leader who has the ability to bring out the best of your team.
Experience from leading projects applying both traditional and agile methods.
Excellent communication and presentation skills. You can easily reach across functions, processes and organizations when needed.
Marine application experience and understanding is a merit.
Do you see yourself working together with us for a new tomorrow? If so, we would highly appreciate your application!
For further information, please contact:
Manager - Fredrik Brodén, Fredrik.broden@volvo.com
