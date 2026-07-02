Project Manager to Transformation Office

Telenor Sverige Aktiebolag / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm
2026-07-02


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Do you want to work where strategy becomes reality? The Transformation Office at Telenor leads and delivers our most complex and business‐critical initiatives – ranging from strategic and structural change to large‐scale technological transformations that shape the future of Telenor. We are now looking for a Project Manager who wants to make a real impact.
About the role
As a Project Manager in the Transformation Office, you will lead one or several initiatives with high complexity and many stakeholders. Assignments typically span multiple parts of the organization and require strong structure, analytical capability, and leadership.
You will:

Plan, lead, and follow up on strategic and/or technological projects

Ensure projects deliver on objectives, timelines, and quality

Prepare and present decision material, progress updates, and recommendations to senior management and executive steering committees

Work closely with senior stakeholders and steering committees

Navigate change and create engagement across the organization

Contribute to the continuous development of the Transformation Office ways of working and methods

Who are you?
We are looking for someone with a strong interest in transformation, change leadership, and complex problem‐solving. You are structured, communicative, and thrive in environments where conditions can evolve over time.
We see that you:

Have experience in project management within large or complex contexts

Possess strong analytical skills and a solution‐oriented mindset

Are able to communicate clearly and build trust at all organizational levels

Have a background from a trainee program, management consultancy or similar, which is considered a plus but not a requirement

Most importantly, we value your potential, your drive, and your willingness to take responsibility in challenging assignments.
Why Transformation Office?
With us, you get the opportunity to:

Work on Telenor's most strategically important initiatives

Gain unique exposure across the organization and to senior decision‐makers

Develop rapidly within project management, transformation, and leadership

Be part of an engaged and highly competent team that supports each other

Practical information
This is an internal permanent position based in Solna. Selection will be conducted on a continuous basis.
If you have any questions or want to know more, feel free to contact the hiring manager Anders Höglund, anders.hoglund@telenor.se. Please note that we cannot accept applications via email.

We look forward to your application!

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-16
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7585557-2082929".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Telenor Sverige Aktiebolag (org.nr 556421-0309), https://careers.telenor.se
Garvis Carlssons Gata 3 (visa karta)
169 41  SOLNA

Arbetsplats
Telenor Sweden

Jobbnummer
9989876

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