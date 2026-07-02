Project Manager to Transformation Office
Telenor Sverige Aktiebolag / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Telenor Sverige Aktiebolag i Stockholm
, Uppsala
, Skövde
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to work where strategy becomes reality? The Transformation Office at Telenor leads and delivers our most complex and business‐critical initiatives – ranging from strategic and structural change to large‐scale technological transformations that shape the future of Telenor. We are now looking for a Project Manager who wants to make a real impact.
About the role
As a Project Manager in the Transformation Office, you will lead one or several initiatives with high complexity and many stakeholders. Assignments typically span multiple parts of the organization and require strong structure, analytical capability, and leadership.
You will:
Plan, lead, and follow up on strategic and/or technological projects
Ensure projects deliver on objectives, timelines, and quality
Prepare and present decision material, progress updates, and recommendations to senior management and executive steering committees
Work closely with senior stakeholders and steering committees
Navigate change and create engagement across the organization
Contribute to the continuous development of the Transformation Office ways of working and methods
Who are you?
We are looking for someone with a strong interest in transformation, change leadership, and complex problem‐solving. You are structured, communicative, and thrive in environments where conditions can evolve over time.
We see that you:
Have experience in project management within large or complex contexts
Possess strong analytical skills and a solution‐oriented mindset
Are able to communicate clearly and build trust at all organizational levels
Have a background from a trainee program, management consultancy or similar, which is considered a plus but not a requirement
Most importantly, we value your potential, your drive, and your willingness to take responsibility in challenging assignments.
Why Transformation Office?
With us, you get the opportunity to:
Work on Telenor's most strategically important initiatives
Gain unique exposure across the organization and to senior decision‐makers
Develop rapidly within project management, transformation, and leadership
Be part of an engaged and highly competent team that supports each other
Practical information
This is an internal permanent position based in Solna. Selection will be conducted on a continuous basis.
If you have any questions or want to know more, feel free to contact the hiring manager Anders Höglund, anders.hoglund@telenor.se
. Please note that we cannot accept applications via email.
We look forward to your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7585557-2082929". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Telenor Sverige Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556421-0309), https://careers.telenor.se
Garvis Carlssons Gata 3 (visa karta
)
169 41 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Telenor Sweden Jobbnummer
9989876