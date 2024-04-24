Project manager to the team "Projects & Assignments- Test Rig Development
Scania CV AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Södertälje
2024-04-24
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is investing heavily in new technology areas such as electrification and self-driving vehicles, which involves both new constructions and refurbishment of existing lab equipment. This places demands on the section rig development and we are therefore looking for reinforcement to our team in project management.
As a Project manager, you're in charge of both Scania-developed, purchased systems and machines. The work is carried out together and in close collaboration with the sister groups in mechanical-, electrical design, software development, our internal customers and also suppliers. The section works together towards a common goal- a world-class delivery, delivered on time, with the right quality and to the agreed price. The rigs we build and rebuild will generate measurement results during their lifetime, results that support technical decisions that will continue to develop Scania to lead the technology shift towards sustainable transports. The role of project manager involves cross-functional collaboration and the possibility to build a broad network within Scania R&D is great.
Your work tasks
Together with your project team of technical resources, you will be handling incoming project requests from customers in the field of strength and fatigue testing in the way that creates the greatest possible value for Scania. We call this team a "samkörning" and you work towards a given number of segments/customers for which you become the "single point of contact". In addition to your team, you have a steering group consisting of customer representatives who are available for prioritization and escalations.
The projects that the team manages generally have a short turnaround time, which means you quickly see the results of your work. The variation in the work is high both in terms of products and customers and the conditions for improving your leadership and developing your team in steps are good.
You lead and distribute the work within your independent team in the way that suits you and your team best. For the team to perform at its best, you as a leader need to take an interest in and promote the well-being of the team members.
Your profile
As a person, you are a curious leader who is self-motivated and enjoys personal responsibility. You like to work with challenges and find it easy to collaborate with others and build relationships. Continuous improvement work is a natural part of your everyday work and you find it natural to bring it back to our common process.
You are most likely an engineer, you have work life experience in mechanical engineering or have experience in technical project management. You are passionate about learning new things and working with people. You like technology and are curious about how things work in general. You are involved in the customer's planning and are responsible for your project group's delivery into a larger context.
You communicate fluently in Swedish and English in both speech and writing. Experience in mechanical design work and drawing review is an advantage.
The Team
The project management team has extensive combined experience and consists of 11 employees and four consultants who support each other. Our customers need to continuously adapt their equipment for new test objects and requirements, therefore we have four project managers within the team who specialize in handling this type of undertaking. One of these four has chosen to move on within Scania and thus there is now the opportunity to take on this coveted position!
Your future manager conducts leadership based on trust, presence, and dialogue. I believe in freedom with responsibility and that my role as the group's leader is to give support to the group's challenges and to have a close and present dialogue. I have extensive experience in leadership, both as a project manager and 1st line manager. With my background, I believe I know the "craft" and have the conditions to coach you moving forward. I am driven by commitment, development, and seeing colleagues grow. I believe that we are a team and that we deliver together. We help and support each other, are each other's work environment and we always do our best.
What we offer
As a Scania employee, you will get freedom with responsibility within your role. As an employee at Scania, in addition to career and development opportunities, we also offer other benefits such as free training at Scania's health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, performance bonus, occupational pension, flexible working hours, internal and external courses, supplier visits, lunch at a reduced price, the opportunity for a staff car.
We also offer hybrid work opportunities where it is possible to work from home or other places when work allows, such as our co-working space Scania Sergel in central Stockholm. For Scania employees, we have a direct bus between Stockholm Central and Södertälje via Liljeholmen for fast and convenient commuting when you work at the office in Södertälje.
Further information
If you have any questions regarding the position contact:
Mattias Bengtsson (team manager) 08-553 541, Lisa Forsell (Project manager) 08-553 53116 or Mikael Johansson (Project manager) 08-553 856 08.
Application
Your application should include a CV, cover letter, and diplomas.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
8635596