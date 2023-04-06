Project Manager to the Natural Resources Management Business Unit
About the company
FCG Swedish Development AB (FCG Sweden) is a consulting company working in international development cooperation. The FCG Group mission is "working for wellbeing". We implement projects in low- and middle-income countries that seek to strengthen civil society, develop the private sector, improve natural resource management, and support various forms of government reform. We also conduct evaluations within international development cooperation. Our clients are government agencies, civil society organizations, and bi- and multilateral donors.
About the team
Our NRM business area, at present four full-time team members, implement a wide range of long- and short-term assignments within the international development cooperation arena, specifically in the sectors of agriculture, rural development, market systems development, capacity building and institutional strengthening, forestry and land use management.
The NRM business area currently manages 6 long term international projects and two framework agreements for different international donors. The business area maintains a global network of experts and partners with which to collaborate on new opportunities. We are now looking to recruit a Project Manager who can support the management and coordination of our AEMD Framework alongside other project management and business development tasks and responsibilities.
About the role
The role of a Project Manager at FCG Sweden has two main components:
1. Project Management: Managing the successful implementation of our projects. This includes managing the relationship with our client and the staffing on our projects, financial follow-up, providing technical and other support to the project team(s), reviewing project deliverables and follow up visits to projects. It will also include the management and coordination of our Sida funded Agriculture, Employment and Market Development framework: managing partner communications, call off proposal preparation, expert recruitment and assignment delivery.
2. Business Development and sales: Contributing to achieving the business area's long terms vision by managing our global network of consultants; providing support to the Market Coordinator; updating sale materials and templates (excellent English language is a must); supporting in market monitoring and the identification of relevant opportunities; and managing and supporting the development of tenders and other proposals for new projects. This may include fact-finding, the selection of partners, developing tender strategies, composing teams, and developing workplans and budgets.
Job requirements
Applicants should meet the following requirements:
• University degree in social sciences or economics.
• Keen interest in issues related to sustainability and natural resource management.
• Previous experience from a project manager role within the NRM-area of international development cooperation, including project planning and budgeting, as well as tender development in this field.
• Previous experience working with key donors such as Sida.
• Experience with EU tendering processes and understanding of EU PRAG.
• Previous experience from tender/opportunity and client activity monitoring and coordination of administrative tender documents.
• Excellent command of oral and written English and another language is a merit.
• Excellent social/communication skills.
• Experience working internationally, particularly in developing countries.
• Ability to manage several ongoing processes/projects simultaneously whilst keeping attention to detail.
• Excellent command of MS Office programmes.
The role as project manager requires good collaborative ability. It is important to be able to build and entertain trustworthy relationships and to represent the company in a professional manner. While the role includes working as part of different team constellations, it is vital that the project manager also can structure his/her own work and to deliver independently. We apply a high level of flexibility in our daily work - the load and nature of tasks will vary over time.
In addition, it is an advantage if the candidate demonstrates:
• Ability to travel to project countries.
• Good existing network with donors, partners and consultants in the NRM business area.
• Experience with international development consulting reporting styles.
• Experience and understand of business systems development.
• Experience and understanding of developing and upholding ISO routines.
• Marketing experience will be an advantage.
Applications and deadline
Candidates should submit their application, including a cover letter (max 1 page) and a CV (max 3 pages) to cv@fcgsweden.se
, no later than April 24th. Note that we may fill the position immediately when finding the right candidate.
More about FCG
FCG Sweden is part of the FCG Group, representing over 50 years of experience in the field of development consulting and with several local offices on different continents.
FCG's international consulting services focus on developing organizational, social, and public sector structures around the world. Our services combine the unique and diverse expertise in water and infrastructure, environment and urban planning, natural resources management, renewable energy, as well as education and innovation development.
Our services cover the entire project cycle, including identifications, preparations and appraisals, reviews and evaluations, and long-term implementation projects mainly in Asia, Africa Eastern Europe and Latin-America. We work with various Ministries of Foreign Affairs, European Commission, the Asian Development Bank and World Bank.
