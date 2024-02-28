Project Manager to Quintus Technologies, Västerås
2024-02-28
Quintus Technologies is not only proud to deliver high-quality systems and world-class service to our customers but we are also a global leader revolutionizing the industry of advanced high-pressure systems worldwide.
Now, you have the opportunity to become a part of our success story since we are seeking a pro-active and dynamic Project Manager to spearhead the pilot phase of our entry to a new market. We are developing products which will be essential in the production of the next generation batteries, (solid state batteries).
As Project Manager you will get a key role in the company ensuring a successful research and development, and also the first deliveries to our pilot customers. This responsibility includes delivering the total scope with correct functionality, on time and budget, or better. You are responsible for all customer interactions and communication during the execution phase. You will ensure internal coordination for the product delivery, as well as contract-specific deliveries by communicating the scope to all involved line functions. An important part of the role is to manage contract risk and change management.
You will work closely together with Product Management, Engineering, Supply Chain Management as well as our workshop and Customer Service organization to ensure world-class project execution. You will also have support from our Commercial Management function in case of complex contract matters. You need to have a holistic perspective without losing focus on the details.
To succeed in this role, you must enjoy working with a wide range of tasks, from customer contacts to hands-on problem solving with your colleagues. It is also important that you like networking, collaborationg and building relationships.
In this role traveling will be required.
Your profile
You have relevant degree in engineering and documented experience of Project Management. Experience from working with commercial terms and conditions are an advantage, as well as experience from managing R&D projects. You are skilled in MS Office and fluent in English, both written and oral, with excellent communication skills.
Competence and experience are important, but personality and potential are key. You are a positive and result-oriented team player with a strong customer focus. Business-oriented, structured and professional are qualities that describe you well. You create results through teamwork and collaboration.
Quintus Technologies is specialized in the design, manufacturing, installation, and support of high-pressure systems for sheet metal forming and advanced materials densification for high-quality industrial components. Headquartered in Västerås, Sweden, and represented in 45 countries worldwide, the company is the world leader in high-pressure technology and has delivered more than 1,900 systems to customers across the globe within industries such as aerospace, automotive, energy, and medical implants.
Application
For more information, please contact Anna Hemmingsson +46 (0)70 778 81 35. Selection and interviews will be done ongoing. All applications will be handled confidentially.
