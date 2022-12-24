Project Manager to international company
2022-12-24
Do you have an interest in leading a cross-functional team of professionals with a focus to define, plan and manage project activities? Have you previous experiences in thermal management? Are you also passionate working with international clients? If so - welcome with your application!
OM TJÄNSTEN
This company is a global business serving the medical, analytical, telecom and industrial market with mission critical temperature control components and systems. Product development is located in Sweden, China and USA and have over 500 employees and +$70m revenues with a strong growth plan and ambitious performance targets, both for quality and efficiency.
The team in Gothenburg is now welcoming a new Project Manager who can lead the development of thermoelectrics and grow the business.
Entering this position, you will be offered:
• Being a part of a dynamic company focusing on quality, efficiency and innovation working in a rapid growth industry and being aligned with an international team practicing collegial spirit and teamwork
• Wide variety of tasks and development opportunities in an international company
• Introduction and trainings to provide the best conditions for your career within the company
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
• Manage and direct a project team consisting of multiple engineering discipline
• Coordinate and manage activities between departments to meet product requirements and development targets
• Manage cost targets as set by Senior Management staff and regularly report on project progress
• Simultaneously set priorities and direction for multiple assigned projects
• Act as the technical interface and leader towards customers
• Create and manage documentation per engineering procedures and quality system
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
In order to embrace the position as the Project Manager, experiences in thermal management is required. Previous practice of thermomechanical design of packaging for micro-optical components, MEMS (microelectromechanical systems), or integrated circuits is also appreciated. Furthermore, it is beneficial if you have;
• Experience in electromechanical design and any thermal design
• Exhibit understanding of the cross-functional relationships between inter-company groups and the expertise required to take a product through development and on to production
• Experience/knowledge in manufacturing processes
• 2+ years experience in a similar position
• Good communication skills in English, both oral and written
• Excellent time management skills, attention to detail and the ability to work in a fast-paced environment
• PMI Certification a plus
• Bachelor's Degree in engineering or technical field or a Material Science background. Experience may be substituted in lieu of degree
This position requires and highlights the following behaviour attributes:
• Result-oriented
• Cooperative
• Communicative
• Structured
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
