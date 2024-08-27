Project Manager to global techcompany in Ludvika!
2024-08-27
We are seeking a talented individual to lead exciting projects with global reach. If you're looking for a role that offers both personal and professional development, this could be the perfect opportunity for you.
OM TJÄNSTEN
Our client is a global leader in delivering innovative energy solutions that are shaping the future of power systems. This company excels in a wide range of areas, including high-voltage direct current (HVDC) technology, control and protection systems, and advanced automation solutions. They are dedicated to providing cutting-edge technologies and services that enhance the efficiency, reliability, and sustainability of energy infrastructure worldwide. Their commitment to excellence drives them to create impactful solutions that meet the evolving needs of the energy sector.
Are you ready to lead and inspire a dynamic team within HVDC Control & Protection? We are searching for a Sub Project Manager to drive projects that span the globe. In this role, you'll be at the forefront of delivering cutting-edge Control & Protection systems to our HVDC installations, ensuring excellence in every aspect of project execution.
You are offered
• A flexible, transparent, and cooperative team culture.
• Opportunities for continuous learning and development.
• A role that challenges you to grow, innovate, and lead in a fast-paced, ever-changing environment.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Lead multidisciplinary project engineering teams across hardware, software, and IT/SCADA deliveries.
• Manage project controls, balancing budget, scope, time, and quality.
• Interface with internal and external stakeholders, including customers and suppliers.
• Represent the company with professionalism during international travel.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Knowledge and experience from system development, preferably within HVDC technology, but can also be within Industrial Control and Protection systems, substations protection, automation and telecommunication systems.
• Experience managing projects of different size, complexity, and contractual types.
• Relevant technical degree in engineering or a similar field, with experience in the industry, or another technical degree with work experience in relevant area.
• Fluent in English; Swedish is a plus.
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience in HVDC technology or Industrial Control and Protection Systems.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Change oriented
• Trustful
• Goal oriented
• Assertive
• Respectful
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
