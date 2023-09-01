Project Manager to ESS in Lund!

Are you looking for a new opportunity in an international environment and established organization who is leading within its field? This is a unique chance to work in a multi-disciplinary research centre, based on the world's most powerful neutron source. We are now looking for a Project Manager that will work in a exciting Sub-Project. If this sounds interesting to you, don't hesitate to keep on reading!
OM TJÄNSTEN
In the role as a Project Manager you will be responsible for the planning, schedule delivery, threat and opportunity management and coordination of all scope within a Sub-Project. You will also manage the cost, schedule, and performance of the Sub-Project. You will work with Primavera P6 throughout the entire project. In the role you will communicate and update stakeholders and other parts of the organization.
You are offered
• At ESS you will be offered people with talent and passion as a unique opportunity to be involved in the development and building of a world leading facility for materials research
• As a consultant for Academic Work, we offer significant opportunities for you to grow professionally, build your network, and create valuable contacts for the future. Learn more about our consultant offer at our website.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Be responsible of the project and quality plans and make sure they're maintained
• Provide regular and accurate reports to stakeholders
• Manage control account risks and develop action plans
• Conduct formal cost and schedule variance analysis and develop recovery plans required to recover schedule or cost variances
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Have a completed Master degree in Construction Engineering or similar educations.
• Have experience of managing projects in Primavera P6
• Have experience of working in project
• Work proficiency in English, since it's the spoken language in the organization
It is meritorious if you have
• Worked in projects or as a project leader
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Cooperative
• Structured
• Self-sufficient
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
