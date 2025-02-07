Project Manager to E2E Redesign Program Office
2025-02-07
Are you challenged by the unexplored and see the possibilities in breaking new grounds?
Are you excited of being able to impact Scania's future way of working?
• Then Global Integrated Business Planning is the place for you!
The E2E Redesign Program was established by ExBoard with the ambition to create a radical step change for Scania's E2E Flow. We are a part of KV, the Global Integrated Business Planning organization (prev. Demand to Cash Management) within Sales & Marketing at Scania. KV is responsible for Scania's Integrated Business Planning process (IBP) as well as the core process Order to Delivery (O2D) and Operational planning. Our vision is to sustain a stable delivery flow and achieve corporate targets, ensuring that customers trust Scania's delivery capability.
We are now looking for a Project manager to join our team and be part of our E2E Redesign Program.
Job Description
We offer you a wide, challenging and developing position in an exciting and dynamic environment as a part of our E2E Redesign PMO. The position will expose you to a wide range of skilled people from different parts of the Scania organization as well as Scania Executive Board. You will be involved in both the Order to Delivery process and Integrated Business Planning process. You will also get an in-depth understanding of the overall value created for Scania and our customers through our cross-functional work in planning and flow development.
As a Project Manager you will be responsible to drive and coordinate specific program initiatives and/or workstreams to achieve set deliverables and milestones. You will define and manage involvement of required cross-functions and experts to execute on activities supporting the overall program target. In this role you will be reporting progress, deviations and success both to the PMO as well as our Steering Committee and Scania Executive Board.
You will also be part of the PMO Project Team and Core Team aligning with other workstreams and initiatives to secure deliverables are on time, support in preparations for the meetings and be an active part of developing the program (e.g., new initiatives, changes to current set-up).
Your Profile
We are looking for a high-performing individual with strong ambitions and drive. You are self-motivated and highly organized with the ability of tackling problems from a big-picture perspective. To succeed in this role we see that you have high analytical ability and are able to explain and communicate complex matters in an easy and understandable way for people not familiar with the details. It is natural for you to interact with persons in various positions within the company, and lay strategies to communicate project status and needed actions regularly. You have a positive attitude with a high level of responsibility. It is beneficial if you enjoy process development and when faced with challenges you know how to use established methods, but are also curious and daring to try unknown methods and approaches to reach a result.
You have a relevant academic degree for the job and are fluent in English. You have experience in project management and from leading projects. Experience from working across the Scania processes connected to O2D in various cross-functions (R&D, Sales and Marketing, Production and Logistics, Procurement, and Commercial Operations) is highly valuable. Så ansöker du
