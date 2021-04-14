Project Manager to Doro, Malmö - Doro AB - Datajobb i Malmö
Project Manager to Doro, Malmö
Doro AB / Datajobb / Malmö
2021-04-14

At Doro, we are dedicated to helping seniors live a better life. We care about the seniors - they are our heroes. Everyone should have the opportunity to live a fulfilling life without compromises. We want to make aging an independent, secure, and rich part of life.

Our commitment is to offer smart technology that helps seniors live better lives. At Doro, business area Phones, we sell mobile phones that make daily life simpler and safer - larger keys, clearer sound, easily read screens, and security buttons.
Want to join us? Doro Phones is looking for a Project Manager who shares our passion. If that's you, we would love to hear from you!



Our offer

The position as Project Manager allows you to work in a small team in an international organization where helping seniors is our core business. At Doro, we strive for a work-life balance to give you a dynamic workplace where you can continue to develop your skills in a team where we co-operate and support each other.

You will be based at Doro HQ in Malmö, Sweden, reporting to our R&D Director within Technology in business area Phones. The job includes visits to our Doro offices in Europe and Asia, as well as attending internal and external customer meetings locally and abroad.



About the position

The Project Manager is responsible for completing the assigned projects on time, within budget, and with good quality, so our important senior customers are satisfied.

Examples of projects can be new mobile phone products and services, developing new products, and customization for operators.



Main assignments:

* Responsible for acceptable quality and the delivery of the complete project (e.g., the product's HW, SW, certifications, documentation, mechanics, etc.).
* Plan and manage the project, thus create and manage the project plan.
* Monitor the progress with follow-up, reports, etc., to track to meet scope, time, quality, and costs.
* Risk and Issue management: to manage the risks & deviations as well as mitigations in order to meet scope, time, quality, and costs.
* Manage internal relations & communication: Test lead, SW Development Team, Category Managers, Technical Writers, Line Managers, Quality Manager, Technical Coordinators, Support, Purchasing, Sales, Operations.
* Manage contacts with suppliers, partners, and customers.
* Lead and motivate project teams.

Are you the one?

In this role, it is important that you are energetic and self-motivated, but also that you are analytical and well-organized. We assume you are fully fluent and confident in at least English. Being fluent in other languages is beneficial.

You should have:

* Minimum 2-4 years experience working as a project manager (or similar) in a technical environment.
* Background in the relevant area as software development and testing and/or H/W (mechanics etc.)
* English fluent, more languages is preferred
* Efficient and result orientated
* Good social competencies and used to building internal and external relationships
* Excellent communication skills
* Team player and sparring partner to the organization

About Doro

Doro is a technology company focused on seniors. We develop services and products for seniors to live independent, fulfilling lives. Our wide portfolio of security and care solutions digitally connect generations and provide solutions for independent living, both inside and outside the home. Doro is the market leader in social alarms in Sweden, Norway, and the United Kingdom and the global market leader in mobile phones for seniors. Doro is a Swedish company with headquarters in Malmö and a sales operation in 27 countries. Doro's shares are quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. The company has app. 1 000 co-workers, and net sales of SEK 2,063 million (EUR 195.4 million) were reported for 2019. www.doro.com/corporate

Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid/ Ej specificerat

Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-14

Ersättning
Fast lön

Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-03
Doro AB

5692314

