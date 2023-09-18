Project Manager to company within automotive
About the Assignment:
Right now we are looking for a Business lead, Service, and Repair Experience. The Business lead is globally responsible for the customers ' experience during a workshop visit. In this role you will be entrusted with the critical responsibility of enhancing customer experiences during workshop visits.
Your main responsibilities will include:
* NPS/CSAT for the Service & Repair area: Measuring and improving customer satisfaction.
* Services partner portal: Managing operational guidelines for our service network.
* Workshop booking: Including digital service booking.
* Global courtesy car program: Ensuring a seamless program for customers.
* Pick-up and delivery service: Overseeing operations (no new development).
* Tools and processes: Supporting a 360-degree view of the customer and handling difficult cases on the market level.
* Ongoing support to the market.
* Documenting and updating processes.
* Updating sources of information when process changes occur (.com, service network, and market representatives).
* Driving pre-defined improvement projects within the area of responsibility.
Start of Assignment: 2023-11-01
End of Assignment: 2024-11-01
About you
To succeed in this role, you should possess:
* Project management skills: Ability to manage day-to-day operations effectively.
* Basic understanding of workshop operations.
Other Requirements:
In this role, adaptability is key. You should be comfortable leading a project where prerequisites may not be 100% clear and may change over time.
Your background should include:
* Solid proven project management experience: Including process work and setting up ways of working.
* Ability to drive operations: Follow-ups, answering questions, and continuous improvements.
* Technical knowledge and/or experience: Beneficial due to daily work scope, but holistic and commercial understanding takes priority.
* Understanding of different Volvo systems: (QW90, TIE) is beneficial.
* At Polestar, you will be part of a cross-functional and international team, where we primarily use English for written and spoken communication.
About the team
In this role, you will be a part of the Market Operations team within Global Car Service & Repair, reporting to the Market Operation manager. It is a small and flexible team of 10, setting priorities collaboratively and supporting each other. They are ready to take on new tasks/projects with higher priority even if outside our normal scope.
Contact Details
