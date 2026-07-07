Project Manager to Beyond Gravity Linköping
Beyond Gravity Sweden AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Linköping Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Linköping
2026-07-07
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Beyond Gravity Sweden AB i Linköping
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
🚀 Challenge the Impossible
About Beyond Gravity
Beyond Gravity, headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, is the first space company to combine a startup mindset, agility, speed and innovation with decades of experience and proven quality. Approximately 1800 employees at 12 locations in six countries (Switzerland, Sweden, Austria, USA, Finland and Portugal) develop and manufacture products for satellites and launch vehicles with the goal of advancing humankind and enabling the exploration of the world and beyond. Beyond Gravity is the preferred supplier of structures for all types of launch vehicles and a leading provider of selected satellite products and constellation solutions in the New Space sector. In 2024, the company generated a revenue of around CHF 359 million. More information at: www.beyondgravity.com
Your crew
This team is responsable for ensuring the successful execution and delivery with regards to quality, time, cost and customer satisfaction. In this position you will lead and develop the people within the project.
Your mission
Project execution:
Overall responsibility for all parts of the projects, within the framework agreed with the customer
Leads and coordinates the overall project planning within the domain, and responsible to ensure execution according to project schedule
Aims at Customer satisfaction
Coordinates resource demands with Engineering, Operations, and other applicable disciplines.
Independently drives project management (schedules, cost planning and tracking, change management, resource management & risk management) with reporting to all relevant Beyond Gravity internal stakeholders
Organizes and conduct internal and external project meetings and reviews
Secures distribution of project information within the team, BG stakeholders & externally.
Acts as primary customer interface.
Ensure output meets Quality standards
Proposals:
Project management which includes documentation preparation and establishment of technical baselines and options
Ensures and delivers project cost calculations, risk assessments and management plans during proposal phase and implementation after negotiationPrepares, supports, and contributes to negotiations with customer
Leads a team with the responsibility to:
Lead project teams, targeting contract compliant execution of all relevant tasks and elaboration of all technical deliverables within the financial and timing boundary conditions
Identify and ensure the relevant communication flow within project team and project management team, including periodic progress reporting to the program organisation and other potential stakeholders
Ensure and manage achievement of milestones, incl. delivery and costs
Identify, categorize, estimate, track, document and mitigate risks
Identify deviations and define actions to mitigate issues
Secure the management of project suppliers, contractors, together with Supply organization
Actively maintain lessons learned during both sell and project execution phases
Drive improvements within projects and product lifecycle, to create value both in the short and long term, and to ensure a sustainable product management.
Most important output and KPIs: (PME)
COGS (Cost Of Goods Sold)
Time management and On Time Delivery (OTD)
Quality Performance
Risk performance
Your story
Must's:
Education in Engineering, B.Sc level / M.Sc. level
Certified and/or extensive experienced within Project Management
Experience from project execution in an international environment
Excellent communication and coordination skills
Holistic view and good analytical skills
Nice to have's:
Extensive experience and deep knowledge from the Space business
Customer insight, experience from the customers' business and organization
Why Beyond Gravity
To work in a growing high technology company with career opportunities within the site or internationally.
You will be a part of an engaged team with the ambition to innovate space!
We offer a hybrid work situation, high flexibility and autonomy, and a great team to develop and have fun with!
🌌Are you ready for lift-off?
Our core values - Passionate, Together, and Curious - transform challenges into opportunities. Embark on a journey to transcend the ordinary with us. We're actively reviewing candidates and will promptly select the ideal fit for our team.
For questions regarding the position, please contact: Mauricio Espinosa | mauricio.espinosa@beyondgravity.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact: Breno Silva | breno.silva@beyondgravity.com
Beyond Gravity is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. We welcome and encourage applications from all qualified individuals, regardless of race, color, religion, sex, gender, national origin, disability, protected veteran status, or any other legally protected categories.
Applications by e-mail cannot be considered. We do not accept dossiers from recruitment agencies for this position. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Beyond Gravity Sweden AB
(org.nr 556134-2204)
Pilotgatan 5 (visa karta
)
582 78 LINKÖPING Jobbnummer
9995502