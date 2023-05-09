Project Manager Technical Investigations
2023-05-09
Project Manager Technical Investigations
A Snapshot of Your Day
Are you a dedicated project manager who would enjoy to work in a dynamic product organization? We are now looking for a Project Manager to support our customers with technical investigations for our SGT 600-800!
The Product Lifecycle office are responsible for SGT 600-800 products during the whole product life cycle, from development to long term service maintenance. This includes product support, RCA, Fault report responsibility, and providing third level customer support for technical issues. We are also accountable for customer communication strategy related to product information.
As a Project Manager for Technical Investigations, you will get an unique opportunity to work with high impact problem-solving. Your mission is to lead a project team to investigate complex technical issues by identifying the underlying root cause, analyze what can be done to prevent it from occurring in the future, or to reduce the consequences if it does. This role gives you the opportunity to have a significant responsibility and impact on the success of our business!
How You'll Make an Impact
* Lead a team of technical engineers and experts to identify the root cause of major engineering problems in accordance with the PIP process. Deviations from the agreed plan shall be communicated at an early stage.
* Be responsible for communicating the investigation status to internal and external customers and following the decided review process.
* Take ownership for final documentation of RCA and that new identified or unresolved issues that need further action are handed over to the responsible function.
* You structure and plan the activities in the projects well in time, and according to the agreements that we have with our customers.
* Work actively with customer care and customer satisfaction in your projects.
What You Bring
* Previous experience of international business, such as sales or project management.
* A good overall gas turbine and general technical engineering knowledge.
* Knowledge about our products and markets, or experience from the Oil & Gas industry and Power Generation is beneficial.
* Team spirit and strong cooperation skills with different people and cultures.
* A can-do approach and knowledge how to act proactively.
* A strong drive and dedication that will make a difference every day.
About the Team
Here you will join a team that today consists of 12 committed colleagues. We are in an exciting journey where we both are growing in numbers and developing our competences and way of doing.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
Check out this page to learn more about our Gas Service business https://www.siemens-energy.com/global/en/offerings/power-generation.html
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
What's it like to work at Siemens Energy? Take a look: https://bit.ly/3hD9pvK
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. We meet the growing energy demand across 90+ countries while ensuring our climate is protected. With more than 92,000 dedicated employees, we not only generate electricity for over 16% of the global community, but we're also using our technology to help protect people and the environment.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Our Commitment to Diversity
Our Commitment to Diversity

Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creativity.
