Project Manager, Strategic Partnerships (Malmö or Stockholm)
2024-07-08
We are looking for a Project Manager to support our Strategic Partnerships team in Better Energy Sweden to make an impact that matters.
This is an exciting opportunity to join a high-growth company with a unique business model in a workplace where you can truly make a difference. We are currently 500+ employees across 31 different nationalities and would like to continue the growth by employing a Project Manager to join our office in Malmö or Stockholm
We're not hired. We join.
You will be a part of Better Energy Sweden which consists of four project development teams and a business support team with ambitious colleagues specialising in the developing of large-scale energy projects. Better Energy Sweden is responsible for all aspects of the development of the projects covering landscape architecture, community engagement, grid integration, technical design, and environmental assessment, including designing project areas, negotiating with involved parties, land acquisition and investigating environmental impacts.
How you will make a difference in Better Energy
As our new Project Manager, you will hold a position of trust with great responsibility, handling essential management and business information and actively contributing to decision-making processes. Your main responsibility will be to assist the Strategic Partnerships management in achieving objectives efficiently and effectively.
A primary focus will be set on supporting the development of high-potential strategic partnerships with important industrial energy consumers. You will be driving and handling a wide range of strategic and operational tasks, and the role is essential in supporting the Strategic Partnerships team on securing high quality on all deliverables.
Your main tasks and responsibilities will include:
Project manage key strategic partnership negotiations to enable the buildout of renewable energy in Sweden
Prepare presentations and materials, analyses, and reports for a variety of meetings e.g. with Strategic Partners, management meetings, team meetings, etc.
Manage communication and prioritise important messages to relevant stakeholders.
Responsible for internal and external meetings including preparation of agendas, taking minutes, documentation of decisions, and follow-up on action item tracking.
Internal stakeholder management across functions e.g. Finance, EPC, Legal etc.
General support of the Strategic Partnership team
So, who are we looking for?
We are looking for someone who has a relevant background, perhaps you come from a management consulting position, Executive Assistant position or other relevant role in a professional service firm or energy sector. You can drive and handle a wide range of strategic and operational tasks in a structured manner and with a high attention to details, as well as being flexible to take charge of tasks, no matter their size. You take pride in ensuring a continuously high and solid professional foundation in your support of the Strategic Partners. We are looking for a colleague that thrives in a complex environment where you independently prioritise tasks while working in an innovative and solution-oriented manner.
Additionally, we find it important that you possess the following competencies:
Strong project and stakeholder management competencies
Ability to understand and communicate complex issues, ideas, and solutions clearly and effectively to relevant stakeholders
Strong business understanding
High degree of planning skills, while being able to re-prioritise tasks on a daily basis.
Strong collaborative skills across organisational functions and the ability to build relationships
Independent, proactive, and a solution-oriented mindset.
Excellent written and verbal communication abilities in Swedish and English.
Strong command of Office 365, especially PowerPoint, Excell, and Word.
Discretion and confidentiality in handling sensitive information.
Empathetic approach
Ability and willingness to travel (ca 5 days per month)
Additionally, it is crucial that you possess an entrepreneurial mindset and are willing to learn and grow together with Better Energy. We are in constant development and our team must not just be ready to develop with the company, but also enjoy the growth journey we are on.
And what about the perks?
Well, aside from top notch offices in beautiful spaces across our four locations, and health insurance, you will experience a workplace with passionate people, laughter, and social gatherings.
Additionally, you will have a varied job with a lot of responsibility and plenty of room for personal development. You will experience the satisfaction and pride of working for something as important as the green transition, while having fun with your colleagues. Some days may require late working hours but in general you will experience a flexible workday with work life balance including the opportunity to work from home.
Want to join our team?
We know that it is our people who make the difference. It gives us great pride to see the impressive efforts made every day by our dedicated employees towards shaping a sustainable energy future. Guided by our mission, we have set out to strengthen ecosystems and accelerate the green transition at the same time. We measure our sustainability and regenerative efforts using the Future-Fit benchmark.
We hire great people from a wide variety of backgrounds because it makes our company better and better. We encourage a diverse culture and invite all qualified applicants to apply regardless of age, gender, religion, sexual orientation, disability, country of origin or ethnicity.
Having the right skills is only part of the picture. We look for cultural fit, too. This means that we are very thorough in our efforts to find the best match for both you and Better Energy. If you are interested in applying your skills and talents to truly make a difference, send us your CV and your motivated application through the link.
Recruitment will be an ongoing process where we will review applicants continuously and close the application process when the right candidate has been found.
If you have any questions about the position, you are more than welcome to contact Andreas Brännström, Managing Director Sweden, at ab@betterenergy.com
